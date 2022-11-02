Byju's will not shut down its Kerala office as CM Pinarayi Vijayan intervenes

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan met with BYJU's CEO Byju Raveendran over the firing of employees in Thiruvananthapuram. |

Thiruvananthapuram: Edtech major BYJU's will not be shutting down its Kerala office after its CEO Byju Raveendran met with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and held discussions over the issue today, November 2.

The development comes after a group of employees from the edtech platform met with Kerala Labour Minister V. Sivankutty and alleged that 170 staff members were being forced to resign.

"Following a detailed discussion between the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri P Vijayan and Byju Raveendran, Founder of BYJU'S, we have decided to continue operations of our TVM (Thiruvananthapuram) product development centre," said a statement by BYJU's on Wednesday.

Several media reports had stated that BYJU's had provided the option of relocation to the Trivandrum employees to Kochi or Bengaluru though the individuals claim that the Technopark office in the capital was shutdown without prior notice.

While mentioning that Kerala is place where his roots are, Raveendran said that the case of Trivandrum centre came to his notice quite late and after the global restructuring plan was rolled out. The Byju's centre in Trivandrum will now continue without any changes.

Raveendran had also written an internal mail to more than 2,500 of its employees, on October 31, Monday, that they are planning to fire as a way to ensure sustainability and capita-efficient growth over macroeconomic conditions.

Byju went on to inform the sacked employees that the company HR is in the process of generating new relevant roles for those who were shown the door, as bringing them back remained the top priority for the company. "Please also know that this is not a reflection on your performance. And I promise that you will not walk out of this house alone. The rest of us will walk by your side and support your transition," he added.