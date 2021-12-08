BYJU'S acquires GeoGebra, the Maths learning platform

BYJU's on Wednesday announced that it had acquired Austria-based GeoGebra for an undisclosed sum to make maths learning more visual and interactive. ByJU's says the Austrian company offers an interactive and collaborative mathematics learning tool. Under the leadership of the company's Founder and Developer, Markus Hohenwarter, the company will continue to operate as an independent company within the BYJU'S group.

"The GeoGebra team has built a powerful and stimulating platform that complements BYJU'S mission of providing impactful learning for students. Designed to improve mathematical understanding, it offers significant features that provide interactive resources that adapt to every child's style and pace of learning," Anita Kishore, Chief Strategy Officer, BYJU'S, said in a statement.

"At BYJU'S, with the help of innovative teaching and technology, we have been making Math fun, visual, and engaging. And with GeoGebra on board, we will continue to further enhance, reimagine and transform the way Math is taught and learned," Kishore added.

This acquisition complements BYJU'S overall product strategy and integrates GeoGebra's capabilities to enable the creation of enhanced product offerings and learning formats for its existing mathematics portfolio. The company said that the move is aimed at making maths more engaging, leading to better learning outcomes. This synergy of two like-minded companies will bring comprehensive, personalized, and immersive learning experiences to all students.

"I am confident that this partnership will help millions of students learn mathematics in an interactive way, making them overcome their fear of math and learn to master it," said Hohenwarter.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 03:57 PM IST