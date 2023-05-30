Busy May for Mumbai colleges

Representative image

Mumbai: Summer has almost ended and it was a merry May month packed with scholarship hunts, volunteer programmes, internships, and even working with start-ups. Students broadened their horizons and improved their CVs with skills and other cultural activities, making this the busiest month in the calendar.

According to Kishori Peshori, principal, Shrimati Mithibai Motiram Kundnani College of Commerce & Economics, his institute had a packed month. The college has also scheduled a 36-hour basic computer course that includes teaching Excel, Python, Canva, and Chat Gpt for two hours each day, Monday through Friday.

Peshori added that MMK students have also completed numerous internships in Content Development companies.

SIES College Of Arts, Science & Commerce is offering creative writing programmes, soft skill courses, and computer courses that include teaching Excel, PowerPoint presentations, and Tally this summer.

While internships and skill classes seemed like an essential skill set to acquire, academic counselling is also a need of the hour. A spokesperson for Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey Women's University (SNDT) informed that a career guidance programme will be held in coming days to inform students about UG courses and diplomas offered by SNDTWU.

RD National & WA Science College, on the other hand, has organised a variety of summer events not only for students but also for staff members, beginning with a career conclave for seniors, where industry representatives will recruit students, Nykaa internships for BA English students, classes for students taking GRE, and other competitive exams