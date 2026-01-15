BTEUP November–December Odd Semester Result 2025 Declared At bteup.ac.in; Re-evaluation Window To Open Soon

BTEUP November–December Odd Semester Result 2025: The odd semester and special back paper results for the November/December 2025 exams have been made public by the Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP). According to the material on the website, on January 14, 2026, the BTEUP Result 2025 was made available online at bteup.ac.in, the official website.

Students must input their enrolment number in order to view the BTEUP Odd Semester result 2025.

BTEUP November–December Odd Semester Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit bteup.ac.in, the board's official website.

Step 2: Select the "Result" section.

Step 3: Choose the course

Step 4: Click "Search" after completing the necessary fields, including the enrolment number and birthdate.

Step 5: Examine the outcomes and save the PDF for later use.

BTEUP November–December Odd Semester Result 2025: Details mentioned on result

Name of the candidate

Registration number

Course name

Subject/Course code

Name of course/subject

Grades obtained

Total points secured

Maximum points

Result status (Pass/Fail)

Date of result

Make sure there are no errors by carefully reviewing all the material after getting your BTEUP Results. To guarantee a prompt rectification, get in touch with the testing authority right away if you discover any inconsistencies.

BTEUP November–December Odd Semester Result 2025: Re-evaluation details

Any student may request a reevaluation or examination if they are unhappy with their BTEUP results from 2025. The examiner reviews the response form during re-evaluation and assigns new grades if needed. However, during scrutiny, the answer sheet is examined for any incorrect calculations in the total number of marks or unevaluated answers. Students may request reevaluation or inspection between March 28, 2025, and April 02, 2024. Each paper charges Rs 500 for reevaluation and Rs 60 for scrutiny. The BTEUP reevaluation fees must be paid online by the students.

BTEUP November–December Odd Semester Result 2025: How to apply for re-evaluation

Step 1: Go to bteup.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the "Apply For Scrutiny/Re-Evaluation" link.

Step 3: Enter the necessary information and make an online payment.

Step 4: After submitting the fees, obtain the payment receipt.