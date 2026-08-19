BTech Graduate Allegedly Ran Engineering Admission Racket, Recruited Nine Unemployed Engineers From Four States | AI

Mumbai: The alleged mastermind of the engineering admission racket busted by the Powai police, 32-year-old Sonu Kumar, had completed BTech but failed to find a job and allegedly recruited nine unemployed engineers from Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Accused Allegedly Misled Families About Pune Project

The police said the accused told their families they were in Pune for a four-month company project, while staying in rented Viman Nagar flats and posing as tourists. After tracing their location near Pune airport, a police team searched the area for 36 hours before raiding three flats on August 15.

Kumar, an MIT College, Pune alumnus, allegedly used his knowledge of admission procedures to devise the racket after remaining unemployed since 2024. Senior inspector Atmaji Sawant said all 10 were unemployed or had small jobs; Kumar’s real estate venture had also failed.

The police said they cheated at least 35 people of around Rs50 lakh by promising management and NRI-quota engineering seats. Using burner phones, SIM cards and fake Instagram and Facebook accounts, they targeted students online, gained their confidence and demanded money.

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