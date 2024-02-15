'BSRC Mad About Robots' Wins Top Award At The Goa International Robotics Festival 2024

BSRC team | File photo

Mumbai: The Bishop’s School Robotics Team ‘BSRC Mad about Robots’ won the first Tech Challenge Finalist Alliance Award and the first Dean’s List Finalist Award at the recently concluded ‘Goa International Robotics Festival 2024.’

Over 60 robotics teams from schools across India competed in the festival, which was sponsored by the Goa IT ministry from January 25 to 28, 2024.

These students have been creating robots from scratch since September of last year. During the process, three separate teams were formed, each of which had a plan for how to develop the robots and what they wanted their robots to accomplish.

Under the mentorship of Sumesh Jaiswal (technical director, Broadcom) and Shayne McPherson (principal, Bishop’s Co-Ed School Kalyani Nagar), the BSRC team was involved for five months of intense preparation for the competition. The team comprised students from Standard VII, VIII, and IX of The Bishop’s Co-Ed School Kalyani Nagar. The team’s Instagram handle is @bsrc_mad.about.robots.

In contrast to traditional methods, which frequently involve outside expert help for every step of the process, BSRC students took charge of every facet, including planning, programming, fundraising, and publicizing their accomplishments.

Team member Arin Swadi admits that the effort paid off in the end.

File photo

"It makes it so much fun. For example, when we manufacture or just build the robots, we're using so much math to make sure this fits in this place, this mechanism will work," Arin said.

"A lot of us would stay at school until around 9 p.m. every day. Sometimes we even worked for straight 12 hours and then even on the weekends," Arin said. "Oh yeah, it's a lot of work, but it's worth it."

Anay Chauhan, another member of the BSRC team, not only contributed to the collective success but also earned individual recognition by clinching the prestigious Dean’s List Finalist Award 2024. His outstanding achievement will see him represent India and BSRC at the forthcoming FIRST World Championship 2024 in Houston, USA, continuing the legacy of excellence set by his predecessors.