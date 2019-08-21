BSMEB Fauquania Maulvi Result 2019 declared; check at bsmeb.org

The Bihar State Madrasa Education Board (BSMEB) in Patna has declared the results for Maulvi (class 10) and Fauquania (class 12) examinations 2019, reports said. The BSMEB result can be accessed from the official website of Bihar State Madrasa Education Board, bsmeb.org or bsmeb.online. According to India Today, 74514 students took Fauquania exam, while 56,180 managed to clear it. In Maulvi as many as 29,827 students appeared for the exam but 24,836 managed to clear the exam.

The report further said that the first five rank holders in Fauquania exam are girls. The topper is Shagufta Parveen with 680 marks, while the second rank holder is Sami Akhtar who scored 674. At third position is Afsana Khatoon with 671. In Maulvi exam, the first position is secured by Ariya K Mohd Sallundin with 621 marks, while Ariya Mohd. Shahbuddin secured the second position with 616 marks. The third position is taken by Rehmat Ghir with 608 marks, reported Indi Today.

Steps to check Maulvi and Fauquania results:

Step 1: Visit Bihar State Madrasa Education Board's official website www.bsmeb.org

Step 2: Click either on Fauquania Result 2019 or Maulvi Result 2019, depending on the exam the candidate has appeared for.

Step 3: A login page would appear where candidates have to enter their roll code and roll number

Step 4: The result would appear on the screen, candidates can take a print out for future reference.