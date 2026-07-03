BSEB Teacher Recruitment 2026: Apply For Free JEE, NEET Coaching Faculty Posts By July 10; Salary Up To ₹2,000 Per Hour

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has invited applications from qualified and experienced teachers to teach in its upcoming free JEE and NEET coaching programme for meritorious students in Patna. The application process is open until July 10, 2026, and selected teachers will be engaged on a contract basis to teach Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology.

The initiative is part of BSEB's plan to provide non-residential free coaching for students who have passed Class 10 and are preparing for engineering and medical entrance examinations. The coaching will be conducted across 10 different schools in Patna, with classes scheduled after regular school hours.

Important Dates

Application deadline: July 10, 2026 (5:00 PM)

Interview date: July 12, 2026

Interview time: 10:00 AM

Eligibility, Fees and Application Process

Application Deadline

Last date to apply: July 10, 2026

Closing time: 5:00 PM

Interview

Date: July 12, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM

Venue: Bihar School Examination Board, Sinha Library Road, Patna-800017

Educational Qualification

M.Sc.

B.Tech.

M.Tech.

Experience Required

Minimum five years of teaching experience in JEE or NEET-related subjects at a reputed coaching institute.

Proof of experience through salary statements issued by the coaching institute.

Must have received a minimum salary of ₹1 lakh per month or ₹12 lakh annually from a reputed JEE/NEET coaching institute in any one of the last five years.

Applicants must upload salary slips. If unavailable, Income Tax Returns (ITRs) of the last three years must be submitted.

Professional Fees

Maximum ₹2,000 per hour

Annual increment of 5% to 10% based on performance

Initial contract of two years, extendable in phases of 11 months

Selection process details

Candidates shortlisted after document verification will undergo:

Written examination or demo class

Personal interview

The interview is scheduled to be held at the Bihar School Examination Board headquarters in Patna.

Applicants travelling from outside Patna for the interview will receive reimbursement of 70% of the actual travel fare for Economy Class air travel or AC rail travel upon submission of valid tickets.

How to Apply

Prepare the application in the prescribed format with all required documents.

Email the application to computeritcellbseb@gmail.com before 5:00 PM on July 10, 2026.

OR

Submit the online application through the "Teachers for 10 New Non Residential Free Coaching At Patna" link available on the BSEB coaching portal before the deadline.

Upload all required documents while filling out the online form.

The initiative aims to bring experienced faculty into Bihar's free coaching programme and provide talented students with quality preparation for highly competitive entrance examinations such as JEE and NEET without any coaching fees.