BSEB Simultala Residential School Admission 2027-28: Class 6 Applications Open, Apply By August 18

BSEB Simultala Residential Class 6 Admission 2027-28: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has begun with the process of admissions in Class 6 at Simultala Residential School, Jamui, for the session 2027-28. Students looking for admission in the residential school can apply for it online along with their examination fees by August 18, 2026.

A total of 120 seats have been allocated for Class 6 admissions, out of which 60 seats each for boys and girls have been allotted. The process of admission will take place through an entrance examination in which there will be two phases - preliminary and main.

The preliminary examination will be held in the last week of October 2026.

BSEB Simultala Class 6 Admission 2027-28: Key Details

School: Simultala Residential School, Jamui

Class: 6

Academic session: 2027-28

Application deadline: August 18, 2026

Total seats: 120

Boys: 60 seats

Girls: 60 seats

Application website: biharsimultala.com

Negative marking: No

Preliminary exam: Last week of October 2026

Exam syllabus: Based on Class 5 Bihar Board curriculum

BSEB Simultala Class 6 Admission 2027-28: Entrance exam to be held in two stages

Entry will not be allowed based directly on the application. The students will have to qualify for an entrance exam that will be held in two phases.

The first phase will involve the preliminary examination, which will be conducted towards the last week of October 2026. Students who qualify at this stage will move on to the main examination.

One important relief for students is that the entrance test will have no negative marking. This means marks will not be deducted for incorrect answers.

BSEB Simultala Class 6 Admission 2027-28: How to apply

Those students who qualify for the criteria may apply online using the following procedure:

Step 1: Go to the admission website at biharsimultala.com.

Step 2: Click on the Simultala Residential School Class 6 Admission 2027-28 link.

Step 3: Fill out the online application form with all required information.

Step 4: Provide all the information and documents required in the application form.

Step 5: Pay the prescribed examination fee by opting for online payment methods.

Step 6: Submit the application and take a printout of the confirmation page.

It is advised that students submit their application form before August 18, 2026, as the application forms along with the examination fees shall be accepted till the stipulated deadline.

The BSEB has informed applicants to visit the official website for more information related to the examination.