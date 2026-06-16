BSEB Simultala Class 11 Entrance Answer Key 2026 Released At biharsimultala.com; Objection Window Open Till June 18

BSEB Simultala Class 11 Entrance Answer Key 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key and response sheet for the Simultala Residential School Class 11 Entrance Examination 2026. The candidates, who appeared in the entrance test, can now see the answer key and raise any objection regarding the same via the official website.

BSEB Simultala Class 11 Entrance Answer Key 2026: Entrance examination details

Class 11 entrance exam conducted by Simultala Residential School, Jamui has been conducted on June 8, 2026 in CBT mode. The answer key and candidate response sheets have been made available online from June 16.

The board has invited candidates and their parents or guardians to review the answer key carefully and report any discrepancies supported by valid evidence. The objection process will remain open for three days.

BSEB Simultala Class 11 Entrance Answer Key 2026: Objection window: important dates and fee

Candidates wishing to challenge any answer in the provisional key can submit objections online between June 16 and June 18, 2026

Key details

Answer Key Release Date: June 16, 2026

Objection Window Opens: June 16, 2026

Last Date to Raise Objections: June 18, 2026

Examination Date: June 8, 2026

Mode of Examination: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Objection Fee: Rs 50 per question

Payment Modes: Debit Card, Credit Card, and Net Banking

The board has clarified that the objection fee must be paid separately for each question challenged. Only objections submitted through the online portal along with the prescribed fee will be considered.

BSEB Simultala Class 11 Entrance Answer Key 2026: How to check answer key and raise objections

Candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Simultala Residential School admission website.

Step 2: Click on the link for the Simultala Class 11 Entrance Examination 2026 answer key.

Step 3: Log in using the Application Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: View and download the answer key and response sheet.

Step 5: Click on the "Click Here for Filing Objection for Simultala CLASS XI" link.

Step 6: Select the question(s) for which you wish to raise an objection.

Step 7: Upload supporting documents or evidence.

Step 8: Pay the required fee of Rs 50 per question.

Step 9: Submit the objection form and save the confirmation page for future reference.

BSEB Simultala Class 11 Entrance 2026: Board advisory

The examination board has emphasised that objections will be accepted only through the online mode. Any representation sent through email, post, or any other medium will not be entertained.

Further, objections submitted after the deadline of June 18 will not be considered under any circumstances. It is important that the candidates should examine the answer key and file their objections within the specified time frame.

It is anticipated that the answer key will be finalised after the objection period and will be followed by further admission-related announcements made by the board.