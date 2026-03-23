BSEB Reopens Super 50 Applications On Social Media; Highlights JEE Main 2026 Top Performers

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has shared a post on its official social media platforms showcasing the outstanding performance of students from its Super 50 free coaching program in the JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1.

According to the post, students from the BSEB Super 50 (Session 2024-26) batch have achieved exceptional percentiles, with several candidates scoring higher than the 99th percentile. The board cited this achievement as evidence of the effectiveness of its free coaching initiative, which aims to help students gain admission to IITs and other top engineering institutions.

Top Performers (with Percentiles)

Some highlighted toppers include:

Md. Altamash – 99.86%ile

Dipanshu Kumari – 99.83%ile

Ayush Raj – 99.39%ile

Navneet Kumar – 99.20%ile

Amarjit Kumar – 99.02%ile

Many more students are listed with scores ranging from ~99%ile to ~93%ile, showing strong overall performance.

BSEB Super 50 Programme Details

BSEB is offering free coaching programs for:

Engineering (JEE)

Medical (NEET)

Two types:

Free Residential Coaching (Patna)

Free Non-Residential Coaching (in 9 districts)

Residential Coaching (Patna):

Free food & lodging (for residential students)

AC classrooms & digital boards

Expert teachers

Regular OMR/CBT Tests

Study material & doubt-clearing sessions

Separate batches for JEE/NEET

Dedicated doubt clearing sessions

Monthly stipend (mentioned for some categories)

Non-Residential Coaching:

Conducted in districts such as Patna, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Chapra, Saharsa, Purnia, Bhagalpur, and Gaya

Free classroom coaching with digital learning support

Specialised study material and test series

Doubt-solving sessions and mentoring support

Students may also receive monthly financial assistance (as per guidelines)

Application Details

Application dates: 23 March 2026 to 5 April 2026

Apply online at coaching.biharboardonline.com.

Eligibility

Students appearing for Class 10 or Class 12 (CBSE/ICSE/BSEB) in 2026 can apply

Selection will be done on a merit basis

The Super 50 initiative aims to bridge the gap for students from economically weaker sections by offering free, structured, and competitive exam preparation. The strong results in JEE Main 2026 underline the program's growing impact and success.