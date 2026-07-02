BSEB Releases DElEd 2026 Answer Key; Objection Window Open Till July 5

Bihar DEIEd Answer Key 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the provisional answer key and response sheet for the D.El.Ed Joint Entrance Examination 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access and download the answer key by entering their login credentials, such as roll number and password.

The D.El.Ed Joint Entrance Examination 2026 was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 8 to June 22, 2026. The answer key has been made available on the official website.

Candidates can raise objections to the answer key from July 2, 2026, to July 5, 2026, by paying a fee of ₹50 per question.

Direct Link To Raise Objections

Bihar DEIEd Answer Key 2026: How to download Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2026

Follow these steps to download the answer key

Step 1: Visit the official BSEB DElEd website, bsebdeled.com.

Step 2: Click the 'Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2026' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your user ID or roll number and password.

Step 4: Compare the answers to your responses.

Step 5: Download the answer key PDF and keep a copy for future reference. If necessary, submit objections by the specified deadline.

Bihar DEIEd Answer Key 2026: How To Raise Objections

If a candidate finds any error in the answer key, they may submit an objection by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at bsebdeled.com

Step 2: Clicking on the available objection link.

Step 3: Logging in using their Application Number.

Step 4: Entering their Date of Birth as the password in DDMMYYYY format.

Step 5:Submitting the objection online between July 2, 2026, and July 5, 2026.

Bihar DEIEd Answer Key 2026: Objection Fee

Candidates should note that a non-refundable fee of ₹50 per question must be paid for each objection through Debit Card, Credit Card and Net Banking

Objections will be accepted only through the online mode. Any objections received after the prescribed deadline will not be considered.