BSEB Releases Admit Card For JEE, NEET Free Coaching Entrance Test 2026 At coaching.biharboardonline.com; Exam On April 12 In Patna

BSEB JEE, NEET Free Coaching Entrance Test 2026 Admit card: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards for the entrance test scheduled for admission to its free coaching programme for engineering (JEE) and medical (NEET) aspirants.

The written examination, part of the second phase of admissions, will be held at the Bapu Examination Complex in Patna for students who had applied online within the stipulated time. Both residential and non-residential coaching is being provided to the selected candidates who are preparing for entrance examinations at the national level.

The admit card is now available on the official website, coaching.biharboardonline.com, and the candidates can download it by logging into their account.

Direct link to download admit card

BSEB JEE, NEET Free Coaching Entrance Test 2026 Admit card: Exam date and timing

Exam date: April 12, 2026 (Sunday)

Exam timing: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Last entry to centre: 10:00 AM

Exam venue: Bapu Examination Complex, Kumhrar, Patna

Candidates are advised to reach the centre well in advance, as entry will not be permitted after the specified time.

BSEB JEE, NEET Free Coaching Entrance Test 2026 Admit card: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Log onto the official site: coaching.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the “Admit Card Download (2026-2028) (2nd Exam) for Class 11” link

Step 3: Select the “Students” tab

Step 4: Input your unique ID or application ID along with your password

Step 5: Confirm submission of information

Step 6: Download and take a printout of your admit card for the exam day

Direct link to download admit card

The authority has requested candidates to verify all information provided on the admit card and inform any errors instantly.

BSEB JEE, NEET Free Coaching Entrance Test 2026 Admit card: Helpline for students

In case of any problem during the download process of the admit card, students are advised to contact the helpline number 9155191194 or email freecoachingstudenthelp@gmail.com.

BSEB’s free coaching initiative is a programme to help brilliant students in preparing for competitive entrance exams such as JEE and NEET by guiding them in an organised manner. Since the exam day is approaching, students must be prepared with their admit cards handy.