BSEB Once Again Extends Inter Special, Compartment Exam 2026 Application Deadline Till April 10 At intermediate.biharboardonline.com; Check Details Here

BSEB Inter Special, Compartment Exams 2026:The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline for submitting online applications and paying the prescribed fee for the Inter Special and Compartment Exams 2026, offering relief to students who missed the earlier window.

The final date for submission is April 10, 2026. The extension has been granted keeping in mind students’ convenience and to ensure that no eligible candidate is left out.

(i) माध्यमिक विशेष परीक्षा, 2026 एवं (ii) माध्यमिक कम्पार्टमेन्टल परीक्षा, 2026 में सम्मिलित होने वाले परीक्षार्थियों के ऑनलाईन परीक्षा आवेदन के लिए निर्धारित शुल्क जमा करने एवं परीक्षा आवेदन भरने हेतु दिनांक 10.04.2026 तक भरे जाने हेतु अवधि विस्तार के संबंध में आवश्यक सूचना। pic.twitter.com/MxOi0tAwqe — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) April 8, 2026

The board had earlier allowed applications between April 1 and April 7, but has now pushed the last date further by three days.

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BSEB Inter Special, Compartment Exams 2026: Extended dates for application

• Application start date: April 1, 2026

• Initial last date: April 7, 2026

• Extended last date: April 10, 2026

Students must note that applications can only be submitted through their respective schools, as direct individual submissions are not permitted.

BSEB Inter Special, Compartment Exams 2026: Details of Prescribed Fees

• General Category total fee: ₹1010

• SC/ST/EBC Category total fee: ₹895

• Processing fee: ₹30 (to be retained by the school)

• Permission fee for Betterment or Single Subject: ₹200

Certain fees like provisional certificate fee, internal assessment fee, and practical examination fee might be not applicable for compartment students as per board guidelines.

BSEB Inter Special, Compartment Exams 2026: Procedure via Schools

It has been emphasised by the board that the coordination between the students and their school authority is necessary for the completion of the entire process. Login, filling up the form, and making payment will be done via the school authorities.

Step 1: Log onto intermediate.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Look for the link for application of Inter Special/Compartment Exam 2026

Step 3: Approach the school principal for login

Step 4: Enter personal and academic details

Step 5: Uploading of documents, if required

Step 6: Payment of fee through the school authority

Step 7: Submit the completed form after verifying all details

Step 8: Take a printout of your application form

Direct link to apply

Click here to read the guidelines

BSEB Inter Special, Compartment Exams 2026: Helpline/Instructions

The board has requested students/parents to complete the process much earlier than the deadline. It also clarified that all other rules mentioned in the earlier notification will remain unchanged.

For assistance, candidates can contact the helpline numbers 0612-2230039 or email bsebinterhelpdesk@gmail.com.