BSEB OFSS Spot Admission 2026: Class 11 Students Can Apply For Vacant Seats Till August 11

BSEB OFSS Class 11 Spot Admission 2026: Students who are still waiting to secure admission to Class 11 in Bihar have one more opportunity. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened the spot admission process through the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) for the 2026-28 session.

The spot admission facility is meant for students seeking admission against vacant seats in schools and colleges offering Class 11 courses. Eligible students can approach the concerned institution and apply for admission in the faculty and subject of their choice, subject to seat availability.

The last date to complete the spot admission process is August 11, 2026.

BSEB OFSS Class 11 Spot Admission 2026: Key Details

Admission: Class 11 spot admission

Academic session: 2026-28

Last date to apply: August 11, 2026

Vacant seats: Faculty- and subject-wise vacancies are available on the OFSS portal

OFSS portal: ofssbihar.in

Institute update deadline: Institutions have to update the list of students admitted through spot admission on the OFSS portal by August 12, 2026

BSEB OFSS Class 11 Spot Admission 2026: Who can apply for BSEB OFSS spot admission?

Students who have passed Class 10 (Matriculation) from Bihar Board, CBSE, ICSE or other recognised boards can apply for admission, provided seats are available in the concerned institution.

Students should check the available vacancies before approaching the school or college. The board has said that admission will be done based on the vacant seats available in the respective faculty and subject.

BSEB OFSS Class 11 Spot Admission 2026: Students whose earlier admission was cancelled can also apply

BSEB has also clarified the process for students whose earlier admission was cancelled because of the slide-up process and could not be finalised.

Such students will have to apply online again for spot admission. Their admission will depend on the availability of vacant seats.

BSEB OFSS Class 11 Spot Admission 2026: How to apply for BSEB OFSS Spot Admission 2026?

Students interested in spot admission should follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official OFSS portal and check the faculty-wise and subject-wise vacant seats.

Step 2: Select the school or college where admission is available in the desired faculty and subject.

Step 3: Contact the Principal of the concerned institution for the spot admission process.

Step 4: Submit the required details and documents as instructed by the institution.

Step 5: Complete the admission formalities if a vacant seat is available.

Students are advised not to wait until the final day, as admission will depend entirely on the seats available at the concerned institution.

The BSEB has advised students to use the OFSS portal for information about vacant seats and admission-related updates.

For assistance, students can contact the BSEB helpline numbers 0612-2230009 and 0612-2230051.