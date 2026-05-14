BSEB OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026 Deadline Extended Till May 18; Check Details Here

BSEB OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board has extended the deadline for Class 11 admissions through the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) for the academic session 2026–28. Students who were selected in the first merit list can now complete their admission process till May 18, 2026.

The board issued the notification in the interest of students who could not complete their enrolment within the earlier deadline. Previously, admissions based on the first selection list were scheduled from May 5 to May 12.

According to the latest notice issued by the board, this extension from May 14 to May 18 will be treated as the final opportunity for students allotted seats in the first selection list.

BSEB OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026: Final opportunity for selected students

The board has clearly stated that students who fail to take admission during the extended period will lose their allotted seats. Their names will automatically be removed from the OFSS portal, and the vacant seats will later be filled through the second selection list.

Officials have also directed all school principals and admission in-charges to ensure timely online updates of enrolled students on the OFSS portal. The board warned that negligence in updating admission records could invite disciplinary action against institutions and principals.

BSEB OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026: Schools asked to update admission records daily

As per the instructions issued by the board, schools will have to upload student admission data every day on the OFSS website. Admissions completed on May 14 must be updated on May 15, while enrolments done on May 18 should be updated by May 19.

The board said all institutions must complete the final online updation process by May 19, 2026.

BSEB OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026: Admission Fee Details

The board has reiterated that students had already paid ₹350 while filling out the Common Application Form.

The amount includes:

₹150 as application fee

₹200 as processing fee

BSEB has clarified that schools cannot charge any additional application fee from students. Institutions are only allowed to collect admission fees and approved charges as per board rules.

How Students Can Check Selection Status

Students can check their allotment and complete the admission process through the OFSS portal by following these steps:

Visit the OFSS website and log in using User ID and Password

Check the allotted school or college under the selection status section

Download the Intimation Letter

Visit the allotted institution with required documents

Complete admission before May 18, 2026

Documents Required For Admission

Students must carry the following documents while taking admission:

Class 10 marksheet

Pass certificate

School leaving certificate

Migration certificate

Character certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Passport-size photographs

Photocopies of all documents

Helpline For Students

Students facing difficulties during the admission process can contact the OFSS helpline numbers issued by the board.

Detailed information related to admissions is available on the official OFSS portal of the Bihar School Examination Board.