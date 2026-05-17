BSEB OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026 Deadline Ends Tomorrow; Check Details Here

BSEB OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the Class 11 admission deadline under the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) for one final time. Students selected in the first merit list now have time until tomorrow, May 18, 2026 to complete their admission process.

The board has clearly stated that this is the final opportunity, and no further extension will be granted. Students who fail to complete enrollment by the deadline will lose their allotted seats.

BSEB OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026: Final chance for first merit list candidates

Earlier, admissions based on the first selection list were scheduled between May 5 and May 12. However, the board extended the deadline to May 18 in the interest of students who could not complete the admission process on time.

According to the latest notice, students must ensure they complete admission at their allotted schools or colleges before the deadline. Any failure to do so will result in cancellation of their seats, which will later be filled through the second selection list.

BSEB OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026: Schools directed to update admission data daily

The board has also instructed all schools and institutions to update student admission records on the OFSS portal daily.

Admissions done on May 14 must be updated by May 15

Admissions done on May 18 must be updated by May 19

Final online updation must be completed by May 19, 2026

Officials have warned that negligence in updating records may lead to disciplinary action against institutions and principals.

BSEB OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026: Admission fee details

Students had already paid ₹350 at the time of filling out the Common Application Form, which includes

₹150 application fee

₹200 processing fee

The board has clarified that schools cannot charge any additional application fee. Only admission-related and approved charges can be collected as per rules.

BSEB OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026 : How to complete admission

Students can check their selection status and complete admission by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official OFSS website

Step 2: Log in using User ID and Password

Step 3: Check allotted school/college details

Step 4: Download the intimation letter

Step 5: Visit the allotted institution with required documents

Step 6: Complete admission before May 18, 2026

BSEB OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026: Documents required

Students must carry the following documents at the time of admission:

Class 10 marksheet

Pass certificate

School leaving certificate

Migration certificate

Character certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Passport-size photographs

Photocopies of all documents

BSEB OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026: Helpline for students

Students facing difficulties can contact the OFSS helpline numbers or visit the official Bihar School Examination Board OFSS portal for assistance.