BSEB OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026 Deadline Ends Tomorrow; Check Details Here

BSEB OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the Class 11 admission deadline under the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) for one final time. Students selected in the first merit list now have time until tomorrow, May 18, 2026 to complete their admission process.
The board has clearly stated that this is the final opportunity, and no further extension will be granted. Students who fail to complete enrollment by the deadline will lose their allotted seats.
BSEB OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026: Final chance for first merit list candidates
Earlier, admissions based on the first selection list were scheduled between May 5 and May 12. However, the board extended the deadline to May 18 in the interest of students who could not complete the admission process on time.
According to the latest notice, students must ensure they complete admission at their allotted schools or colleges before the deadline. Any failure to do so will result in cancellation of their seats, which will later be filled through the second selection list.
BSEB OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026: Schools directed to update admission data daily
The board has also instructed all schools and institutions to update student admission records on the OFSS portal daily.
Admissions done on May 14 must be updated by May 15
Admissions done on May 18 must be updated by May 19
Final online updation must be completed by May 19, 2026
Officials have warned that negligence in updating records may lead to disciplinary action against institutions and principals.
BSEB OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026: Admission fee details
Students had already paid ₹350 at the time of filling out the Common Application Form, which includes
₹150 application fee
₹200 processing fee
The board has clarified that schools cannot charge any additional application fee. Only admission-related and approved charges can be collected as per rules.
BSEB OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026 : How to complete admission
Students can check their selection status and complete admission by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official OFSS website
Step 2: Log in using User ID and Password
Step 3: Check allotted school/college details
Step 4: Download the intimation letter
Step 5: Visit the allotted institution with required documents
Step 6: Complete admission before May 18, 2026
BSEB OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026: Documents required
Students must carry the following documents at the time of admission:
Class 10 marksheet
Pass certificate
School leaving certificate
Migration certificate
Character certificate
Caste certificate (if applicable)
Passport-size photographs
Photocopies of all documents
BSEB OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026: Helpline for students
Students facing difficulties can contact the OFSS helpline numbers or visit the official Bihar School Examination Board OFSS portal for assistance.