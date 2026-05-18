BSEB OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026 Deadline Ends Today; Check Details Here

BSEB OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the Class 11 admission process under the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) today, May 18, 2026. Students whose names appeared in the first merit list must complete their admission.

The board has clarified that this is the final extension, and no further opportunities will be provided. Candidates who do not complete the admissions process by the deadline will lose their seats.

BSEB OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026: Important Dates for Admission Data Updation

Admissions completed on May 14, 2026 must be updated on the OFSS portal by May 15, 2026.

Admissions completed on May 18, 2026 must be updated online by May 19, 2026.

The final deadline for all schools and colleges to complete online admission data updates is May 19, 2026.

The board has stated that schools are not allowed to charge any additional application fee. Only approved admission charges can be collected according to official rules.

BSEB OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026: How to Complete BSEB OFSS Class 11 Admission 2026

Students can complete the admission process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official OFSS Bihar portal.

Step 2: Log in using your User ID and Password.

Step 3: Check the allotted school or college details.

Step 4: Download the intimation letter.

Step 5: Visit the allotted institution with the required documents.

Step 6: Complete admission formalities before the end of May 18, 2026.

BSEB OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026: Documents Required for Admission

Students must carry the following documents:

Class 10 marksheet

Pass certificate

School leaving certificate (SLC)

Migration certificate

Character certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Passport-size photographs

Self-attested photocopies of all documents

BSEB OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026: What Happens Next?

Once the admission process for the first merit list concludes, BSEB will prepare the second selection list for seats that remain vacant after today’s deadline.

Students who were not selected in the first merit list or those whose seats are cancelled will be able to participate in the next round of admissions based on seat availability.

BSEB OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026: Final Chance for First Merit List Candidates

Initially, the admission process for students selected in the first merit list was scheduled from May 5 to May 12, 2026. However, BSEB extended the deadline to May 18 to help students who were unable to complete their admission on time.

According to the latest notice, students must report to their allotted institutions with all required documents and complete the admission formalities before the deadline expires.

BSEB OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026: Seats of Non-Reporting Students Will Be Cancelled

Students who do not complete enrollment by today will have their allotted seats cancelled. These vacant seats will be included in the second selection list to be released by the board.

BSEB has advised students not to wait until the last minute and to ensure that all documents are ready before visiting the allotted school or college.

BSEB OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026: Schools Asked to Update Admission Data Daily

The Bihar board has directed all schools and colleges to update admission details on the OFSS portal on a daily basis. The final online update of all admissions must be completed by May 19, 2026. Officials have warned that failure to update records within the stipulated timeline may lead to disciplinary action against principals and institutions.

BSEB OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026: Helpdesk Details

If any problems arise during the above process, students can call the helplines 0612-2230009 or 0612-2230051 for assistance.