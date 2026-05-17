BSEB Matric Special, Compartment Answer Key 2026: Raise Objections At biharboardonline.com Until 5 PM

BSEB Answer Key 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the objection window for the Bihar Secondary Special Examination 2026 and Secondary Compartmental Examination 2026 answer key today, May 17, 2026, at 5 PM. Candidates who wish to challenge any answer in the objective-type question paper must submit their objections through the official website, biharboardonline.com , before the deadline.

The board released the answer key for all theory subjects on May 16, 2026. Students can review the provisional answers and raise objections if they find any discrepancies.

Direct link to raise the objection

BSEB Answer Key 2026: Objection Deadline Today

BSEB has clearly stated that objections will be accepted only in online mode through the official portal. Any challenge submitted after 5 PM today or sent through any offline mode will not be considered. The answer key has been prepared by a panel of subject experts to ensure a transparent evaluation process.

BSEB Answer Key 2026: How to Challenge BSEB Matric Answer Key 2026

Follow the step-by-step process below to Challenge BSEB Matric Answer Key 2026:

Step 1: Visit biharboardonline.com .

Step 2: Click on the link titled “Register objection regarding Answer Key Secondary Special and Comp. Exam 2026.”

Step 3: Review the answer key carefully.

Step 4: Select the question(s) you wish to challenge.

Step 5: Enter supporting details, if required.

Step 6: Submit the objection before 5 PM today, May 17, 2026.