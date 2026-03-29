BSEB Matric Result 2026 To Be Declared In Minutes; Websites Crash Due To Heavy Traffic

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board will declare the BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026 today, March 29. According to official information, the matric results will be announced at 1:15 PM. Once released, students who appeared for the exams can check their results online through the official websites.

However, due to heavy traffic, the official websites are currently not working properly. Students are advised not to panic and keep refreshing the page, as the result link is expected to be activated smoothly shortly. The results are likely to be announced within the next few minutes.

This year, 15,12,687 students appeared for the BSEB Class 10 examinations, which were conducted across the state from February 17 to February 25, 2026.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Official Websites To Check

result.biharboardonline.org

matricbiharboard.com

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: How to Check BSEB 10th Result 2026

Students can follow these simple steps to download their scorecards:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites of BSEB

Step 2: Click on the link for BSEB Class 10 Result 2026

Step 3: Enter your registration number and roll number

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Your BSEB matriculation scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference