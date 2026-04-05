BSEB Intermediate Special, Compartment Exams 2026 Applications Closes Tomorrow; Check Steps And Fee Structure Here 

BSEB Inter Special, Compartment Exams 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be closing its application forms and fee window for the Intermediate Special Examination 2026 and the Intermediate Compartmental Examination 2026 tomorrow. Applicants will be able to fill out the application form until April 6, 2026. Students from sessions 2022–24, 2023–25, and 2024–26 are eligible to apply.

Earlier, the board extended the deadline from April 2 to April 6, providing relief to candidates who missed the original deadline. As per the notification, students have been instructed to apply through their respective school principals. The schools will also handle the submission of forms, fee payment, and the admit card download.

Direct link to apply

BSEB Inter Special, Compartment Exams 2026: Extended Dates and Application Details

• Application window (extended): Till April 6, 2026

• Previous deadline: April 2, 2026

• Application mode: Online at intermediate.biharboardonline.com

As per the notification, Students have been instructed to apply through their respective school principals, who will also handle the submission of forms and downloading of admit cards.

BSEB Inter Special, Compartment Exams 2026: Fee Structure

Candidates should note that the SC, ST, and EBC students in the regular category are exempt from paying the ₹260 examination fee. Institutions will still need to pay a ₹30 online processing fee to process applications and download admit cards. Furthermore, the total fee may vary according to the course type and the candidate's category.

Online application fee: Rs 30 (retained by the school)

General examination and other fees: Starting from Rs 1,430 for regular candidates

Previous failed candidates: Around Rs 1,090

Professional course candidates: Fees range up to Rs 2,170 depending on category

Compartmental candidates: Around Rs 960

BSEB Inter Special, Compartment Exams 2026: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, intermediate.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Click the Intermediate Special/Compartmental Exam 2026 application link.

Step 3: Ask your school principal for login and application access.

Step 4: Fill out the required student and academic information.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents (if needed).

Step 6: Pay the prescribed exam fee through the school.

Step 7: Examine all details carefully.

Step 8: Submit the application form and keep a copy for reference

Direct link to apply

Click here to read the guidelines

BSEB Inter Special, Compartment Exams 2026: Support and Instructions for Students

The BSEB has advised students, parents, and school officials to finish their applications on time to avoid any problems at the last minute. If candidates have any problems, they can call the board's helpline number at 0612-2230039 or email them at bsebinterhelpdesk@gmail.com.

