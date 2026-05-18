BSEB Intermediate Special And Compartment Exam 2026 Answer Key Released; Raise Objections Until 4 PM Today

BSEB Intermediate Special and Compartment Exam 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for the objective-type questions asked in the Intermediate Special and Compartment Examination 2026. The details were shared on the official social media handle of the Bihar School Examination Board.

Direct Link To Raise Objections

BSEB Intermediate Special and Compartment Exam 2026: Last Date to Raise Objections

If any student finds an error in the answer key, they can submit objections until 4:00 PM on May 18, 2026.

The board has clarified that objections received after the deadline or through any mode other than the official website will not be considered.

BSEB Intermediate Special and Compartment Exam 2026: How to Submit Objections

Candidates can submit objections by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at biharboardonline.com .

Step 2: Click on the link titled “Register objection regarding Answer Key Intermediate Special and Compartmental Exam 2026.”

Step 3: Enter the required details and submit your objection.

Alternatively, candidates can directly submit objections through the following:

objection.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Intermediate Special and Compartment Exam 2026: Important Note

The BSEB will only consider objections submitted within the time frame specified and through the official portal. Students are advised to carefully review the answer key and raise any objections before the deadline.