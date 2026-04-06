BSEB Inter Special, Compartment Exam 2026 Application Window Closes Today At intermediate.biharboardonline.com; Direct Link Here

BSEB Inter Exams 2026 | Official Website

BSEB Inter Special, Compartment Exams 2026: The Intermediate Special Examination 2026 and the Intermediate Compartmental Examination 2026 application forms and fee window will close today, April 6, 2026, according to the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Applications are accepted from students enrolled in periods 2022–24, 2023–25, and 2024–26.



In order to help candidates who missed the initial deadline, the board previously extended it from April 2 to April 6.

Direct link to apply

BSEB Inter Special, Compartment Exams 2026: Important and details

Application window (extended): Till April 6, 2026

Exams covered:

- Intermediate Special Examination 2026

- Intermediate Compartmental Examination 2026

Students have been told to apply through the principals of their individual schools, who will also take care of the form submission and admit card download.

BSEB Inter Special, Compartment Exams 2026: Fee Structure

Online application fee: Rs 30 (to be retained by the school)

General examination and other fees: Starting from Rs 1,430 for regular candidates

Professional course candidates: Fees range up to Rs 2,170 depending on category

Previous failed candidates: Around Rs 1,090

Compartmental candidates: Around Rs 960

Note:

• SC, ST, and EBC category students (regular category) are exempted from paying the Rs 260 examination fee component.

• Fees may vary based on course type and candidate category.

The board clarified that the Rs 30 online fee will be used by institutions to process applications and download admit cards.

BSEB Inter Special, Compartment Exams 2026: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website: intermediate.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Select the application link for the Intermediate Special/Compartmental Exam 2026.

Step 3: For login and application access, get in touch with the principal of your school.

Step 4: Complete the necessary student and academic information

Step 5: If required, upload the appropriate papers.

Step 6: Use the school to pay the required exam fee.

Step 7: Carefully go over every aspect

Step 8: Fill out the application and save a copy for your records.

Direct link to apply

Click here to read the guidelines

BSEB Inter Special, Compartment Exams 2026: Support and Instructions for Students

To avoid any last-minute issues, the BSEB has advised students, parents, and school administrators to finish their applications within the allotted time.

Candidates can email bsebinterhelpdesk@gmail.com or call the board's hotline at 0612-2230039 if they are having any problems. Additionally, the board declared that all other terms and conditions listed in the previous announcement would not alter.