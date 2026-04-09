BSEB Inter Special, Compartment Exam 2026 Application Closes Tomorrow; Apply Now At intermediate.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Inter Special, Compartment Exams 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be concluding the online application submission tomorrow, i.e., April 10, 2026. Previously, the deadline was extended to accommodate students' schedules and ensure that no qualified candidates were overlooked.

Certain fees, such as the provisional certificate fee, internal assessment fee, and practical examination fee, may not apply to students under board guidelines.

(i) माध्यमिक विशेष परीक्षा, 2026 एवं (ii) माध्यमिक कम्पार्टमेन्टल परीक्षा, 2026 में सम्मिलित होने वाले परीक्षार्थियों के ऑनलाईन परीक्षा आवेदन के लिए निर्धारित शुल्क जमा करने एवं परीक्षा आवेदन भरने हेतु दिनांक 10.04.2026 तक भरे जाने हेतु अवधि विस्तार के संबंध में आवश्यक सूचना। pic.twitter.com/MxOi0tAwqe — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) April 8, 2026

BSEB Inter Special, Compartment Exams 2026: Details of Prescribed Fees

• General Category total fee: ₹1010

• SC/ST/EBC Category total fee: ₹895

• Processing fee: ₹30 (to be retained by the school)

• Permission fee for Betterment or Single Subject: ₹200

BSEB Inter Special, Compartment Exams 2026: Procedure via Schools

The board has emphasized the importance of student-school authority coordination for the successful completion of the process. Login, form completion, and payment will be handled by the school authorities.

Step 1: Visit the official website at intermediate.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Locate the link for application of Inter Special/Compartment Exam 2026

Step 3: Approach the school principal for login

Step 4: Enter personal and academic details

Step 5: Uploading of documents, if required

Step 6: Payment of fee through the school authority

Step 7: Submit the completed form after verifying all details

Step 8: Take a printout of your application form

Direct link to apply

Click here to read the guidelines

BSEB Inter Special, Compartment Exams 2026: Helpline/Instructions

The board has also requested that the students and parents complete the process earlier than the deadline. In case of any issues, candidates can contact the helpline number 0612-2230039 or email bsebinterhelpdesk@gmail.com.

The Bihar School Examination Board further added that the Matric Special & Compartment Exam application process is still time-bound and must be completed through the school channel; personal applications are not permitted at all. It has been recommended that institutions ensure that applications are submitted on time. The Bihar School Examination Board's statements have made it clear that any application that is not adequately verified will not be accepted, and it is the schools' duty to ensure this.