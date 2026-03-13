BSEB Inter Result 2026 Expected Between March 21–24; Scam Alert Issued After Fraud Calls Promise Marks Increase

BSEB Inter Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board is expected to announce the BSEB Intermediate (Class 12) results for 2026 very soon. Based on previous years’ trends, the results are likely to be declared between March 21 and March 24, officials indicated. The board typically releases the results through a press conference before making them available online for students.

🚨 Serious Scam Targeting Bihar Board Students



This is a very serious issue happening with students who recently appeared in the Bihar Board Class 12 examination.



My brother, who appeared in the BSEB 12th exam, is repeatedly receiving calls from the number +91 7781088445. The… pic.twitter.com/lJVNc3eMml — ʀᴀᴊ ᴠᴇʀᴍᴀ (@_unfilteredraj) March 12, 2026

BSEB Inter Result 2026: Scam Alert

But even before the results are officially announced, a scam alert has been issued on social media. A user on the social media platform X has issued an alert to students and parents regarding scam phone calls that are promising to increase the marks of students of the Bihar Board for a certain amount of money.

In a recent post on the platform X, the user has stated that his brother is a student who had appeared for the board exams for Class 12. The student is receiving repeated phone calls from a number that is promising to increase his marks for the upcoming results for an amount ranging between Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000.

The caller appears to have access to the student’s personal details that are mentioned on the student’s admit card. The caller is reportedly contacting many students with the same offer. The claims have sparked concern among students and parents regarding the misuse of data pertaining to the examinations. Though the authenticity of the calls has not been verified by the board, students have been cautioned against them and told to follow only the information provided by the board.

BSEB Inter Result 2026: Websites to Check BSEB Inter Result 2026

seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

results.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Once declared, candidates who appeared for the BSEB Intermediate Examination will be able to check their scores on the official websites of the board. The students would need their roll number and roll code to access their results online. The digital version of the results would be available to the students in the form of a provisional mark sheet. The original mark sheets would be issued to the students via their respective schools.

BSEB Inter Result 2026: How to Check Bihar Board 12th Result 2026

Step 1: Visit any of the official Bihar Board result websites

Step 2: Click on the BSEB Class 12 Result 2026 link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and roll code.

Step 4: Fill in the captcha code shown on the screen.

Step 5: Submit the details to view the result.

Step 6: Download or print the marksheet for future reference.

BSEB Inter Result 2026: How to Check Marksheet via DigiLocker

Students can also access their marksheets online through DigiLocker:

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit results.digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar details.

Step 3: If you do not have an account, create one using your mobile number.

Step 4: Search for the Bihar Board Inter Result 2026 link.

Step 5: Enter your roll code and roll number.

Step 6: Download the digital marksheet.

With the result announcement expected soon, students and parents are advised to remain cautious about such fraud attempts and wait for official updates from the Bihar Board.