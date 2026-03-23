BSEB Inter Result 2026: Class 12 Toppers To Win ₹2 Lakh, Free Laptop & Scholarships; Check Full Details Here 

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BSEB Class 12 Toppers Rewards 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Inter (Class 12) Results 2026 today. Along with the results, the board will reward top-performing students with cash prizes, laptops, and scholarships under its annual incentive scheme.

The toppers will be honoured on Medha Diwas, a special occasion dedicated to recognising meritorious students across Bihar.

Cash Rewards for Class 12 Toppers

Students securing top ranks in the BSEB Class 12 exams will receive the following cash prizes:

1st Rank: ₹2,00,000

2nd Rank: ₹1,50,000

3rd Rank: ₹1,00,000

4th & 5th Rank: ₹30,000 each

These rewards are provided across all streams to encourage academic excellence.

Medha Diwas Benefits & Additional Rewards

Apart from cash prizes, all Class 12 toppers will be felicitated with:

Free Laptop to support higher education

Medals

Certificates of Merit

These benefits aim to motivate students to continue their academic journey with dedication.

Monthly Scholarships for Higher Education

To support students beyond school, BSEB also offers financial assistance:

₹2,500 per month to Class 12 toppers

Provided throughout their graduation period

Previous Year Beneficiaries

Last year, a total of 151 students benefited from the scheme, including:

28 Class 12 toppers

Why BSEB Rewards Toppers

The reward system is designed to:

Promote academic excellence

Encourage students to pursue higher education

Provide financial support to meritorious students

With the results set to be announced today, students should keep checking the official website. Along with early result announcements, BSEB's reward system continues to play an important role in promoting and celebrating student achievement.