BSEB Inter Result 2026: Check Minimum Passing Marks And Subject-Wise Criteria Here

Bihar Board 12th Passing Marks 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Class 12 (Inter) Result 2026 soon. Students awaiting their results should be aware of the minimum passing criteria required to qualify. Students must score at least 33% marks in each subject to pass the BSEB Class 12 exam.

Bihar Board 12th Passing Marks 2026 : Key Highlights

Students must score at least 33% marks in each subject to pass the BSEB Class 12 exam.

It is mandatory to pass separately in theory and practical exams (if applicable).

For subjects with practicals, students must secure:

Minimum 21 marks out of 70 in theory

Minimum 12 marks out of 30 in practical

The overall passing marks per subject are 33 out of 100.

For subjects without practicals (like English and Mathematics), students must score at least 30 marks out of 100.

Students failing to meet the criteria in one or more subjects will have to appear for the compartment/supplementary exams.

Bihar Board 12th Passing Marks 2026: Stream-wise Passing Criteria

Science Stream

Physics, Chemistry, Biology:

21 (theory) + 12 (practical) = 33 marks required

English, Mathematics

30 marks out of 100 required

Commerce Stream

Core subjects (Economics, Business Studies, Maths):

30 marks out of 100 required

Entrepreneurship (with practical):

33 marks (21 theory + 12 practical)

Arts Stream

Most theory subjects (History, Political Science, Geography, etc.):

30 marks out of 100 required

Bihar Board 12th Passing Marks 2026: Important Note

Candidates should note that the Passing marks are subject-wise, not just overall. Even if a student has good aggregate marks, failing in one subject will result in overall failure.

BSEB Inter Result 2026: Here’s How to Check Bihar Board 12th Result 2026

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites for Bihar Board results.

Step 2: Select the link for the BSEB Class 12 Result 2026.

Step 3: Type in your roll code and roll number.

Step 4: Enter the captcha code that appears on the screen.

Step 5: Enter the information to see the outcome.

Step 6: Print or download the marksheet for your records.