BSEB Inter Admission 2026: Spot Admission Deadline Extended Till August 11; Check Details Here

BSEB Inter Admission 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline for spot admission to Intermediate classes for the 2026-28 academic session. Students who are still seeking admission against vacant seats in +2 and Intermediate-level institutions can now complete the spot admission process till August 11, 2026.

The spot admission process is being conducted through the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS). The admission window, which was earlier scheduled to close on August 5, will now remain open until August 11.

BSEB Inter Admission 2026: Important Dates

Spot admission: August 5 to August 11, 2026

Last date for spot admission: August 11, 2026

Last date for institutions to complete online updation: August 12, 2026

Annual Higher Secondary Examination: 2028

The board had earlier fixed the spot admission period from June 25 to July 9, 2026, through notifications PR 136/2026 and PR 140/2026.

BSEB Inter Admission 2026: Who can apply for Spot admission?

Students looking for admission in Intermediate classes can participate in the spot admission process if seats are available in the desired faculty and subject.

The board has also clarified that students who have passed examinations conducted by CBSE, including supplementary examinations, ICSE and other recognised boards can apply for spot admission.

Students should first check the faculty-wise vacant seats available in Intermediate-level institutions through the Important Information section of the OFSS portal.

BSEB Inter Admission 2026: Students must approach the principal

The vacant seats for spot admission will be displayed by the concerned +2 or Intermediate-level institutions. Principals and Headmasters have been instructed to display information about available seats at a minimum of three places within their institutions.

Students seeking admission should approach the Principal or Headmaster of the concerned institution and request admission in the faculty and subject where seats are vacant.

Admission will be granted by the institution against the available vacant seats.

BSEB Inter Admission 2026: Steps to apply for spot admission

Students can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the OFSS portal and check the faculty-wise vacant seats listed under the Important Information section.

Step 2: Identify the +2 or Intermediate-level institution where seats are available in the desired faculty and subject.

Step 3: Visit the concerned institution and approach the Principal or Headmaster for spot admission.

Step 4: Provide the documents and information sought by the institution for admission.

Step 5: If a seat is available, the institution will complete the student's admission.

Step 6: The institution will update the student's enrolment details on the OFSS portal after admission.

BSEB Inter Admission 2026: What about students who opted for Slide-up?

BSEB has issued a specific clarification for students who were selected in the first, second or third OFSS admission list and had opted for the slide-up facility.

If such a student did not complete final admission in the institution allotted after slide-up, their earlier admission has been automatically cancelled. Such candidates will have to apply online again through the spot admission process.

The board has warned that students in this category who do not complete the required spot admission process will not be eligible to appear in the Intermediate Annual Examination 2028.

BSEB Inter Admission 2026: Institutions must update enrolment on OFSS

BSEB has directed institutions to update the enrolment details of students admitted through the spot admission process on the OFSS portal each day after admission.

All enrolled students must be updated online by August 12, 2026. The board has made it clear that the concerned Headmaster or Principal will be held responsible if the enrolment is not updated within the stipulated period.

BSEB Inter Admission 2026: Special Instruction for Minority and Residential Schools

The board has also issued a separate instruction for Inter-level Minority Educational Institutions and 10+2 Residential Schools operated by the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department.

The Principals and Headmasters of these institutions have been directed to complete the online updation of remaining students enrolled in Class 11 on the OFSS portal during this period, in accordance with the earlier notification PR 137/2026.