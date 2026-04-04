BSEB Extends Deadline For Intermediate Special, Compartment Exams 2026 Applications Till April 6

BSEB Inter Special, Compartment Exams 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has deferred the final date of filing online examination form & fee for the Intermediate Special Examination 2026 and Intermediate Compartmental Examination 2026. The applicants will now be able to fill the application form up to April 6, 2026.

Direct link to apply

The extension comes as a relief for candidates who could not complete their registration within the earlier deadline of April 2. The board said the decision has been taken in the interest of students appearing under various academic sessions, including 2022–24, 2023–25 and 2024–26.

BSEB Inter Special, Compartment Exams 2026: Extended Dates and Application Details

• Application window (extended): Till April 6, 2026

• Previous deadline: April 2, 2026

• Application mode: Online at intermediate.biharboardonline.com

• Exams covered:

- Intermediate Special Examination 2026

- Intermediate Compartmental Examination 2026

Students have been instructed to apply through their respective school principals, who will also handle the submission of forms and downloading of admit cards.

BSEB Inter Special, Compartment Exams 2026: Fee Structure

• Online application fee: Rs 30 (to be retained by the school)

• General examination and other fees: Starting from Rs 1,430 for regular candidates

• Professional course candidates: Fees range up to Rs 2,170 depending on category

• Previous failed candidates: Around Rs 1,090

• Compartmental candidates: Around Rs 960

Note:

• SC, ST, and EBC category students (regular category) are exempted from paying the Rs 260 examination fee component.

• Fees may vary based on course type and candidate category.

The board clarified that the Rs 30 online fee will be used by institutions to process applications and download admit cards.

BSEB Inter Special, Compartment Exams 2026: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website: intermediate.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the Intermediate Special/Compartmental Exam 2026 application link

Step 3: Contact your school principal for login and application access

Step 4: Fill in the required student and academic details

Step 5: Upload necessary documents (if required)

Step 6: Pay the prescribed examination fee through the school

Step 7: Review all details carefully

Step 8: Submit the application form and keep a copy for reference

Direct link to apply

Click here to read the guidelines

BSEB Inter Special, Compartment Exams 2026: Support and Instructions for Students

The BSEB has recommended that students, parents, and school administrators complete their applications within the stipulated period to prevent any last-minute problems.

In case of any difficulty, candidates can contact the board’s helpline number (0612-2230039) or email at bsebinterhelpdesk@gmail.com.

The board also stated that all other terms and conditions mentioned in the earlier notification will remain unchanged.