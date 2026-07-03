BSEB Extends Class 11 Spot Admission 2026 Deadline To July 9; Fresh Forms Issued For Slide-Up Candidates

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the Class 11 spot admission deadline for the academic session 2026–28 to July 9, 2026. The decision offers students another opportunity to secure admission in intermediate (+2) institutions across Bihar through the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS).

Earlier, the spot admission process was scheduled between June 25 and July 1, 2026. However, in a fresh notification issued through its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the board announced an extension, giving applicants additional time to complete the admission formalities.

Revised admission process and steps

Under the revised schedule, students interested in spot admission must:

Visit their preferred intermediate school or college to check the officially displayed vacancy chart for available streams and seats.

Download the Common Application Form (CAF) for spot admission from official websites such as exam.biharboardonline.org or ofssbihar.net.

Submit the printed form at the respective institution after filling it out.

Applicants must also carry essential documents, including their Class 10 mark sheet and School Leaving Certificate (SLC), while submitting the form to the principal of the selected institution.

Institution-level guidelines

As per the updated guidelines:

Institutions are required to clearly display vacancy details at multiple locations within the campus.

Admissions must be granted strictly based on seat availability in each stream and course.

All admission-related data must be uploaded on the OFSS portal after completion of the process.

The final deadline for institutional processing and data upload is July 10, 2026.

Slide-up candidates update

The BSEB has also issued fresh mandatory forms for slide-up candidates, ensuring smoother processing of admissions under the extended window. The board has instructed all intermediate institutions to complete admissions within the stipulated timeline and follow all guidelines strictly to maintain transparency in the process.