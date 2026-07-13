BSEB Extends Class 10 Annual Exam 2027 Registration Deadline Till July 22 With Late Fee; Check Details Here

BSEB Class 10 Annual Exam 2027 Registration: Students who missed registering for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 Annual Secondary Examination 2027 have been given another opportunity. The board has extended the deadline for submitting registration/permission applications with a late fee from July 13 to July 22, 2026.

The extension is aimed at ensuring that no eligible student is left out of the registration process for the 2026-27 academic session. Alongside the extension for Class 10 candidates, BSEB has also extended the registration window for eligible students appearing in the Intermediate Annual Examination 2027.

Direct link to read the official notification

(ii) इस अवधि में जिन विद्यार्थियों के सूचीकरण / अनुमति आवेदन भरे जाएँगे, उनके विवरणों की परिशुद्धता एवं सत्यापन हेतु घोषणा पत्र डाउनलोड कर विद्यार्थी व माता/ पिता / अभिभावक एवं — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) July 13, 2026

BSEB Class 10 Annual Exam 2027 Registration: Important Dates

Extended Registration Begins: July 13, 2026

Last Date to Deposit Registration Fee (with Late Fee): July 20, 2026

Last Date to Submit Online Registration: July 22, 2026

Note: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has clarified that schools which deposit the registration fee by July 20, 2026, will be allowed to complete the online registration process until July 22, 2026, if any applications remain pending.

इन्टरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2027 (सत्र 2025-2027) में सम्मिलित होने के लिए सूचीकरण से छूटे हुए विद्यार्थियों के लिए -

(i) ऑनलाईन शुल्क (विलम्ब शुल्क के साथ) जमा करते हुए सूचीकरण / अनुमति आवेदन भरने हेतु दिनांक 13.07.2026 से 22.07.2026 तक की अवधि विस्तार करने, एवं — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) July 13, 2026

BSEB Class 10 Annual Exam 2027 Registration: Declaration form mandatory

BSEB has instructed schools to ensure that every registration application is verified before submission.

Students whose applications are being submitted during the extended period must:

Download the pre-filled declaration form.

Verify all personal and academic details.

Get the form signed by the student.

Obtain signatures from the parent or guardian.

Get it countersigned by the head of the educational institution.

Upload the signed declaration form on the BSEB portal.

BSEB Class 10 Annual Exam 2027 Registration: Registration Fee details (with late fee)

For the registration application:

Registration Application Fee: ₹60

Online Processing Fee: ₹55

Out of the online processing fee, ₹30 will be retained by the educational institution for processing the application, downloading the registration certificate, and providing it to the student.

BSEB Class 10 Annual Exam 2027 Registration: Intermediate 2027 registration fees (with late fee)

The board has also notified the following fees for students appearing in the Intermediate Annual Examination 2027:

Regular category

Enrolment Fee: ₹550

Migration Fee (if applicable): ₹350

Total Fee: ₹665

Students who passed Class 10 from another recognised board:

Total Fee: ₹1,015

Independent category

Enrolment Fee: ₹550

Permission Fee: ₹550

Migration Fee (if applicable): ₹350

Total Fee: ₹1,215

Students who passed Class 10 from another recognised board:

Total Fee: ₹1,565

Note: Migration fees are applicable only to students who passed Class 10 from boards other than BSEB. Such students must also submit their original Migration Certificate to their educational institution.

BSEB Class 10 Annual Exam 2027 Registration: APAAR ID to be included

The board has also instructed schools to mention the student's APAAR ID, wherever allotted, while filling the online registration form.

BSEB Class 10 Annual Exam 2027 Registration: Steps to apply

Students should note that the registration process is carried out only through their schools. The steps are as follows:

Step 1: Contact your school immediately if you missed the original registration deadline.

Step 2: Verify your personal and academic details with the school.

Step 3: Download and review the declaration form.

Step 4: Sign the declaration form and get it signed by your parent or guardian.

Step 5: Submit the signed form to the school principal.

Step 6: Ensure the prescribed fee, along with the late fee, is deposited before July 20, 2026.

Step 7: The school will upload the verified application on the BSEB portal by July 22, 2026.

BSEB Class 10 Annual Exam 2027 Registration: Vocational course guidelines

BSEB has reiterated that vocational trades such as Security, Beautician, Tourism, Retail Management, Automobile, Electronics & Hardware, Beauty & Wellness, Telecom, and IT/ITeS continue to be available only in identified +2 schools across Bihar.

Students enrolled in these designated institutions will be required to opt for one vocational trade as per board guidelines.

BSEB Class 10 Annual Exam 2027 Registration: Helpline for Students and Schools

In case of any technical issues while completing the online registration process, BSEB has asked schools to contact its official helpdesk.

Helpline Number: 0612-2230039

Email: beebinterhelpdesk@gmail.com