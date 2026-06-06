BSEB D.P.Ed Admit Card 2026 Released At dped.biharboardonline.org; Check First & Second-Year Exam Schedule Here

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards for the Diploma in Physical Education (D.P.Ed.) examinations 2026. The hall tickets have been made available on the official portal, dped.biharboardonline.org, for students enrolled in the first-year (2025-27 session) and second-year (2024-26 session) D.P.Ed. programmes.

According to an official notification issued by the board, the theory examinations will be conducted at designated examination centres in Patna district headquarters. The admit cards can be downloaded by the principals of affiliated colleges using their login credentials and must be distributed to trainees after being duly signed and stamped.

Admit cards available from June 6

BSEB has uploaded the D.P.Ed admit cards on its official website from June 6, 2026. Students should note that the admit cards cannot be downloaded directly by candidates. Instead, the principal of the concerned institution is responsible for downloading and issuing the hall tickets.

Candidates have been advised to collect their admit cards from their respective colleges well before the commencement of the examination.

How to download BSEB D.P.Ed admit card 2026

Since admit cards can only be downloaded by college authorities, principals can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: dped.biharboardonline.org

Step 2: Log in using the assigned User ID and password

Step 3: Open the D.P.Ed Admit Card 2026 link

Step 4: Download the admit cards of enrolled trainees

Step 5: Verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket

Step 6: Sign and stamp the admit cards before distributing them to students

BSEB D.P.Ed First-Year Exam Schedule 2026

Exam Timings

First Shift: 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM

(Cool-off Time: 9:30 AM to 9:45 AM)

Second Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

(Cool-off Time: 2:00 PM to 2:15 PM)

June 15, 2026 (Monday)

DPET-101: Principles and History of Physical Education

DPET-102: Basics of Physical Education

June 16, 2026 (Tuesday)

DPET-103: Body Structure and Physiology

DPET-104: Recreation and Value Education

June 18, 2026 (Thursday)

DPET-105: Yoga Education

DPET-106: Health Education and Environmental Studies

June 19, 2026 (Friday)

DPET-107: Teaching Methods of Physical Education

DPET-108: Adapted Physical Education and Corrective Exercises

BSEB D.P.Ed Second-Year Exam Schedule 2026

Exam Timings

First Shift: 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM

(Cool-off Time: 9:30 AM to 9:45 AM)

Second Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

(Cool-off Time: 2:00 PM to 2:15 PM)

June 20, 2026 (Saturday)

DPET-201: Sports Training

DPET-202: Child Psychology and Sociology

June 22, 2026 (Monday)

DPET-203: Information Technology in Physical Education

DPET-204: Youth Leadership and Social Welfare

June 23, 2026 (Tuesday)

DPET-205: Sports Injuries and Rehabilitation

DPET-206: Organisation and Administration of Physical Education

June 25, 2026 (Thursday)

DPET-207: Test and Measurement in Physical Education

DPET-208: Nutrition and Naturopathy

The Bihar School Examination Board has advised institutions to ensure that all trainees receive their admit cards on time to avoid any inconvenience during the examination period.