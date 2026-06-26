BSEB Directs Schools To Update Class 11 Enrolment Details On OFSS Portal By July 2; Check Important Guidelines

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has instructed all inter-level minority educational institutions and 10+2 residential schools run by the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department, Government of Bihar, to update the enrolment details of Class 11 students on the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) portal for the 2026–28 Intermediate session.

According to the Board, the online updating process will remain open from June 27 to July 2, 2026. Headmasters and principals have been asked to complete the exercise within the stipulated period to ensure that students remain eligible for future registration and board examinations.

The Board said that all concerned minority educational institutions and residential schools already have their OFSS user ID and password, which were issued in previous years. Using these login credentials, institutions are required to upload the enrolment details of every student admitted to Class 11 for the academic session 2026–28.

After each student’s details are uploaded successfully, the OFSS system will automatically generate a unique ID, which must also be updated on the portal within the prescribed timeline.

Warning on exam eligibility

The Board has cautioned that failure to update enrolment records by July 2, 2026 could have serious consequences for students.

If an institution does not upload the enrolment details of its Class 11 students within the deadline:

Students will not be able to complete their Intermediate registration in 2028.

They will become ineligible to appear in the Intermediate Board Examination 2028.

The responsibility for any lapse will lie entirely with the concerned Principal or Headmaster.

Important dates announced

Enrolment update window opens: June 27, 2026

Last date to update enrolment details: July 2, 2026

Session covered: Intermediate 2026–28

How to update records

Headmasters and Principals can complete the process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official OFSS Bihar portal.

Step 2: Log in using the institution’s allotted User ID and Password.

Step 3: Open the Class 11 enrolment update section.

Step 4: Enter the complete enrolment details of every student admitted for the 2026–28 Intermediate session.

Step 5: Submit the information student-wise.

Note: The unique ID generated automatically for each student after successful submission.

Step 6: Ensure that all enrolment records and unique IDs are uploaded before July 2, 2026.

Step 7: Verify that the submitted information is complete and accurate before logging out.

Helpdesk information

Institutions facing any difficulty while updating student records can contact the BSEB OFSS Helpdesk on the following telephone numbers:

0612-2230009

0612-2230051

The Board has advised all concerned institutions not to wait until the last day to complete the process. Timely updating of enrolment records on the OFSS portal is essential to ensure that students can complete their Intermediate registration in 2028 and appear for the board examination without any complications.