BSEB D.El.Ed 2026: Examiner Appointment Letters To Be Released On August 5; Joining On August 17 At 9 AM

BSEB D.El.Ed 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the schedule for the appointment of Chief Examiners and Co-Examiners for the evaluation of answer sheets of the D.El.Ed (Face-to-Face) Examination 2026. The appointment letters for the selected lecturers will be made available on the board's website from August 5, 2026.

डी.एल.एड. (फेस-टू-फेस) पाठ्यक्रम के प्रशिक्षण सत्र 2024–26 (द्वितीय वर्ष) तथा सत्र 2025–27 (प्रथम वर्ष) के सैद्धांतिक विषयों की परीक्षा, 2026 में सम्मिलित परीक्षार्थियों की व्यवहृत उत्तरपुस्तिकाओं के मूल्यांकन हेतु सरकारी एवं गैर सरकारी प्रशिक्षण संस्थानों में कार्यरत pic.twitter.com/7fAkOvteAI — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) August 4, 2026

The evaluation duty applies to the theoretical subjects of the D.El.Ed training sessions 2024–26 (Second Year) and 2025–27 (First Year). Lecturers working in government and non-government D.El.Ed training institutes recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and affiliated with BSEB have been appointed based on the details submitted to the board.

According to the board's notice, the appointment letters will be uploaded on the dedicated D.El.Ed portal at deledteacher.biharboardonline.org.

Direct link to download the letter

BSEB D.El.Ed Examiner Joining Date

The principals of the concerned institutions have been asked to download the appointment letters using their existing User ID and password. After downloading the letters, the principals must provide a printed copy to the respective lecturers and ensure that they are relieved to join the allotted evaluation centre.

The appointed Chief Examiners and Co-Examiners are required to report at their respective evaluation centres at 9 am on August 17, 2026.

Lecturers deputed for the evaluation duty have also been directed to obtain leave from their respective principals and ensure that they report at the centre on time.

BSEB D.El.Ed 2026: How to download BSEB D.El.Ed examiner appointment letter

The appointment letter will be downloaded by the principal of the concerned institute using the institute's existing login credentials:

Step 1: Visit the official BSEB D.El.Ed portal at deledteacher.biharboardonline.org.

Step 2: Log in using the existing User ID and password of the concerned institute.

Step 3: Open the section for the D.El.Ed 2026 examiner appointment letter.

Step 4: Download the appointment letter for the Chief Examiner or Co-Examiner.

Step 5: Take a printout of the letter.

Step 6: Hand over the printed appointment letter to the concerned lecturer.

Step 7: Ensure that the lecturer is relieved from the institute to report at the allotted evaluation centre.

BSEB D.El.Ed 2026: Lecturers must report on August 17

BSEB has made it clear that lecturers appointed as Chief Examiners and Co-Examiners must join the evaluation centre on August 17 at 9 am.

The lecturers have been directed to complete the necessary leave formalities with their principals before reporting for the evaluation duty.

The board has also warned that failure to follow the instructions could invite action under Clauses 9 and 10 of the Bihar Examination Conducting Act, 1981. The concerned principal and lecturer will be held responsible for any violation of the directions.