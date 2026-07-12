BSEB DElEd 2026 Exam Dates Announced For First And Second Year; Hall Tickets Out Tomorrow 

BSEB DElEd Exam 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the examination schedule for the external subject examinations of the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) Face-to-Face course for both first and second-year students. The board has also announced that admit cards for the examinations will be available from July 13, 2026.

According to the notification, the Second Year (Session 2024–26) external examinations will be held from July 24 to July 28, 2026, while the First Year (Session 2025–27) examinations will be conducted from July 31 to August 7, 2026. The exams will take place at designated centres across district headquarters in Bihar, except for the Arwal district.

BSEB DElEd Second Year Exam Schedule 2026

Candidates appearing for the Second Year (Session 2024–26) examinations can check the schedule below:

July 24, 2026 (Friday)

First Shift (9:30 AM – 12:45 PM): Education in Contemporary Indian Society

Second Shift (2:00 PM – 5:15 PM): Cognition, Learning and the Development of Children

July 25, 2026 (Saturday)

First Shift (9:30 AM – 11:45 AM): Towards Self-Understanding

Second Shift (2:00 PM – 4:15 PM): Health, Yoga and Physical Education in School

July 27, 2026 (Monday)

First Shift (9:30 AM – 11:45 AM): Pedagogy of English (Primary Level)

Second Shift (2:00 PM – 4:15 PM): Pedagogy of Mathematics-2 (Primary Level)

July 28, 2026 (Tuesday)

First Shift (9:30 AM – 11:45 AM): Pedagogy of Hindi-2 (Primary Level)

Second Shift (2:00 PM – 4:15 PM): Pedagogy of any one subject from Upper Primary Level (Classes 6–8)

BSEB DElEd First Year Exam Schedule 2026

The examination schedule for First Year (Session 2025–27) is as follows:

July 31, 2026 (Friday)

First Shift (9:30 AM – 12:45 PM): Understanding of Society, Education and Curriculum

Second Shift (2:00 PM – 5:15 PM): Childhood and the Development of Children

August 1, 2026 (Saturday)

First Shift (9:30 AM – 12:45 PM): Early Childhood Care and Education

Second Shift (2:00 PM – 5:15 PM): School Culture, Change and Teacher Development

August 3, 2026 (Monday)

First Shift (9:30 AM – 11:45 AM): Understanding of Language and Early Language Development

Second Shift (2:00 PM – 4:15 PM): Gender and Inclusive Perspectives in Education

August 5, 2026 (Wednesday)

First Shift (9:30 AM – 11:45 AM): Pedagogy of Mathematics-1 (Primary Level)

Second Shift (2:00 PM – 4:15 PM): Pedagogy of Hindi-1 (Primary Level)

August 6, 2026 (Thursday)

First Shift (9:30 AM – 11:45 AM): Proficiency in English

Second Shift (2:00 PM – 4:15 PM): Pedagogy of Environmental Studies

August 7, 2026 (Friday)

First Shift (9:30 AM – 11:45 AM): Art Integrated Education

Second Shift (2:00 PM – 4:15 PM): Information and Communication Technology in Education

BSEB DElEd Admit Card 2026

BSEB has informed candidates that the D.El.Ed. external examination admit cards will be released on July 13, 2026. Students should download their hall tickets once they are available and verify all details carefully before the examination.

The board has also advised candidates to reach their allotted examination centres on time and follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card. Both first and second-year examinations will be conducted in two shifts each day, with a 15-minute cool-off period at the beginning of every shift.