BSEB Debunks Viral Notice On Matric Result 2026; Calls It Fake & Urges Students To Follow Official Updates

Bihar: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Saturday issued a clarification debunking a viral notice that claimed to announce the release date and time of the Class 10 (Matric) results. The board said the circulating image is fake and has urged students not to rely on unverified information.

The notice, which was widely shared on social media, claimed that the Matric results would be declared on March 28 at 1:30 pm. It carried names of officials and appeared to include official-looking website links, leading to confusion among students and parents.

However, BSEB officials have categorically denied the claim, stating that no date or time has been finalised for the declaration of the Matric Result 2026. “The viral notice is misleading and incorrect,” the board clarified, adding that any official announcement will be made only through authorised channels.

Students advised to rely on official sources

The board has urged students to stay cautious and verify information before sharing it further. The students have been advised to keep visiting the official BSEB websites to get updates and refrain from believing the rumors being spread through social media.

As of now, BSEB Matric Result 2026 has not been announced yet. As soon as the results are declared, students can check their results on the official website, seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com, or results.biharboardonline.com, or on the website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, by entering their roll code and roll number.

BSEB Inter Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: To check the Bihar Board results, students can visit the official website.

Step 2: Students can click on the BSEB 12th Result 2026.

Step 3: Students should enter their roll number and code.

Step 4: Type in the captcha code that shows up on the screen.

Step 5: Enter the data to view the results.

Step 6: For your records, print or download the marksheet.

BSEB Inter Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Students can see their marksheets online via DigiLocker:

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or navigate to results.digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: To log in, provide your registered phone number or Aadhaar details.

Step 3: If you don't already have an account, create one using your mobile number.

Step 4: Locate the Bihar Board Inter Result 2026 link.

Step 5: Enter your code and roll number.

Step 6: Download the digital marksheet for your own reference.