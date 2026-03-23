BSEB Class 12th Science Topper 2026: Aditya Prakash Aman Secures 1st Rank With 96.20%

BSEB Class 12 Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 12 (Intermediate) Result 2026, with Aditya Prakash from Samastipur emerging as the topper in the Science stream. He secured 481 marks out of 500, achieving an impressive 96.20% to claim the top position in the state.

Sakshi Kumari of Sitamarhi and Sapna Kumari of Nawada tied for second place in the Science stream, each scoring 479 marks. Notably, two girls have taken second place this year, demonstrating strong academic performance among female candidates.

Girls once again outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 86.23% to boys' 84.09%. The board has also announced a total of 26 toppers, of which 19 are girls, highlighting their strong performance in the results.

The Bihar Board continues to witness high competition among Science stream students, with top ranks being secured by a narrow margin.

This year’s results also underline the growing representation of girls among top performers, even as a boy secured the first rank in the Science stream.

BSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Go through these steps to know how to download the BSEB Inter result

Step 1: Visit the official website: results.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the “Bihar Board Inter Result 2026” link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter Roll Code & Roll Number

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: The 12th Bihar Board result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download or save the provisional marksheet