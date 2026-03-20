BSEB Class 12 Result Next Week, Matric By March-End; Toppers To Get ₹2 Lakh, Laptop & Scholarships

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BSEB Class 10 & 12th Result: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna, is set to declare the Class 12 (Intermediate) results by next week, followed by the Class 10 (Matric) results by the end of March, chairman Anand Kishore confirmed on Friday. According to the media reports, while addressing reporters, Kishore said the board is currently in the final stages of preparation. “At present, we are finalising the data and results,” he said, indicating that evaluation and tabulation are nearly complete.

The results will be available on the official websites: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB Class 10 & 12th Result: Exam details

The Bihar Board conducted the Class 12 (Intermediate) examinations from February 2 to 13, 2026. Around 13.18 lakh students appeared for the exams held at 1,762 centers. The Class 10 (Matric) examinations were conducted from February 17 to 25, 2026, and after that, the provisional answer keys were released.

BSEB Class 10 & 12th Result: What will Toppers get?

Along with the results, the board will also recognise toppers with cash prizes and incentives as part of its annual reward system. Students who achieve the top ranks will be rewarded as follows:

1st rank – ₹2 lakh

2nd rank – ₹1.5 lakh

3rd rank – ₹1 lakh

For Class 12 students, students who achieve 4th and 5th ranks will be rewarded with ₹30,000 each, and for Class 10 students, students who achieve ranks from 4th to 10th will be rewarded with ₹20,000 each.

BSEB Class 10 & 12th Result: Additional benefits and scholarships

Apart from this, the toppers will also be provided with medals, certificates of merit, and laptops for their further educational pursuits.The board also provides scholarships to encourage further education.

While the Class 10 toppers will be given ₹2,000 every month until they complete their Class 12, the Class 12 toppers will be given ₹2,500 every month during their graduation.

Last year, a total of 151 students had benefited from these schemes. Out of these, 123 were Class 10 toppers and 28 were Class 12 toppers.

BSEB Class 10 & 12th Result: Results expected soon

With the result preparation in its final stage, it is advised that the students keep a close eye on the official websites for the latest updates. Once the results are declared, they will be able to access their results by entering their roll numbers.

The early declaration of the results and the support provided through scholarships and rewards suggest that BSEB encourages academic excellence among students and motivates them to continue their education.