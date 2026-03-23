BSEB Class 12 Arts Result 2026 Declared: Nishu Kumari Secures 1st Rank, 3 Students Share 2nd Spot

AI generated representation image |

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026, bringing relief to lakhs of students across the state. The results were officially declared on March 23 and made available on the board’s websites.

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 85.15%, reflecting a strong performance by students. In the Arts stream, Gaya’s Nishu Kumari emerged as the topper, securing 479 marks (95.8%) to claim the first position.

The second position was jointly secured by Siddhi Shukla, Chandradeep Kumar, and Mohammad Zakir Ansari, who each scored 478 marks, narrowly missing the top rank.

Check BSEB Class 12 Arts Toppers List 2026 here:

BSEB Class 12 Arts Toppers List 2026 |

Students who appeared for the examination can now check their results online. To access their scorecards, candidates need to visit the official websites, interbiharboard.com or bsebexam.com, and enter their roll code and roll number as mentioned on their admit cards, along with completing the captcha verification. Once submitted, the result appears on the screen, which can be downloaded or printed for future reference.

The declaration of results has sparked excitement among students and parents, especially those who performed exceptionally well in the Arts stream. The toppers’ achievements have once again highlighted the competitive spirit and academic excellence in Bihar’s education system.

BSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Go through these steps to know how to download the BSEB Inter result

Step 1: Visit the official website: results.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the “Bihar Board Inter Result 2026” link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter Roll Code & Roll Number

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: The 12th Bihar Board result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download or save the provisional marksheet