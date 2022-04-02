BSEB Class 10 Scrutiny, Compartment Exam application start today

From Thursday, April 2, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin accepting applications for Class 10 result scrutiny and compartment exams. The Bihar board scrutiny is for candidates who are unsatisfied with their recent Bihar board 10th result and wish to have their copies rechecked in order to improve their grades, while the BSEB compartment exams are for the 4,326 students who have been placed in the compartment category.

The link for the BSEB scrutiny application will be active until April 8, while the application for the Bihar board Class 10 compartment test will close on April 6. According to a BSEB announcement, compartment tests will be scheduled near the end of April.

This year's Bihar board Class 10th results showed an overall pass rate of 79.88%. To pass the Class 10 matric test, a student must receive 30% of the total marks in theory and 40% of the total marks in practical exams for each subject.

Steps to Apply for the BSEB Matric Compartment Exam

1. Visit secondary.biharboardonline.com

2.Use the required credentials to log in.

3. Fill out the application for Matric Compartment with the Bihar Board.

4.The next step will be to verify the students

5.Fees for Matric compartments must be paid.

6. Submit

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 12:19 PM IST