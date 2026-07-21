BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 5 Results 2026 Today At 4 PM; Here's How To Access Results

BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 5 Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result 2026 today, July 21, at 4 PM. The results will be declared by Dr. S. Tyagarajan, Chairman, BSEB, at the board's headquarters in Patna.

Candidates who appeared for the competency examination will be able to check their results and download their scorecards from the official BSEB Sakshamta portal once the result link is activated.

The board completed the review of objections raised against the provisional answer key before finalising the results. The objection window remained open from June 18 to June 21, 2026.

BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 5 Result 2026: How To Check BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 5 Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: bsebsakshamta.com

Step 2: Click on the BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 5 Result 2026 link.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.

Step 4: Click on Submit.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the scorecard.

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference.

BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 5 Result 2026: Details Mentioned On The Scorecard

Candidates should verify the following details after downloading their scorecard:

Candidate's name

Roll number/Registration number

Examination name

Marks obtained

Qualifying status

Category (if applicable)

Other personal details

In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact the Bihar School Examination Board through the official channels for rectification.

The BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha is conducted to assess the competency of teachers in Bihar. With the declaration of the Phase 5 results, candidates will be able to check their qualification status and download their scorecards online.