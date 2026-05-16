BSEB Bihar Opens Objection Portal For Matric Special, Compartment Exam 2026 At biharboardonline.com; Window Closes Tomorrow May 17

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened the objection window for the answer key of objective-type questions asked in the Bihar Secondary Special Examination 2026 and Secondary Compartmental Examination 2026.

The board has uploaded the answer key for all theoretical subjects on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examinations, as well as other individuals, can now review the answers and raise objections if they find any discrepancies.

According to the official notification issued by the board, objective questions carrying 50 per cent of the total marks were asked in all theoretical subjects, and OMR-based answer sheets were used during the examination process.

Direct link to raise the objection

Answer key prepared by subject experts

BSEB stated that the answer keys were prepared by a panel of subject experts for the evaluation of candidates’ responses. The answer key has been made available online for transparency and to allow students to submit challenges before the final evaluation process begins.

The board clarified that objections can be submitted only through the official online portal and no requests sent through any other medium will be accepted.

Candidates and stakeholders can submit objections till 5 PM on May 17, 2026.

How to raise objection against BSEB Matric answer key 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to submit objections:

Step 1: Visit the official website: BSEB Official Website

Step 2: Click on the link titled “Register objection regarding Answer Key Secondary Special and Comp. Exam 2026”

Step 3: Or directly visit BSEB Objection Portal

Step 4: Check the answer key carefully

Step 5: Select the question for which objection needs to be raised

Step 6: Submit supporting details or explanation, if required

Step 7: Submit the objection before 5 PM on May 17, 2026

Direct link to raise the objection

No objections to be accepted after deadline

The board has clearly stated that objections submitted after the deadline or through offline mediums will not be considered under any circumstances.