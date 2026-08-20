BSEB Bihar Board 2026: Matric Special, Compartment Mark Sheets Available Today At DEO Offices; Check Details Here

BSEB Bihar Board 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has made the mark sheets and provisional certificates for students who appeared in the Secondary Special and Compartmental Examination 2026 available from today, August 20.

According to the latest notice issued by the board, the documents can be collected from the respective District Education Officer (DEO) offices. The arrangement also covers candidates whose marks were changed following the scrutiny process.

The board has clarified that students do not need to visit the DEO office directly to collect these documents. Instead, the heads of the concerned secondary schools will collect the mark sheets and certificates on behalf of their students.

BSEB Matric documents distribution

The BSEB has issued the following instructions regarding the distribution of documents:

The mark sheets and provisional certificates of candidates who appeared in the Secondary Special Examination 2026 are available from August 20, 2026.

The same applies to candidates who appeared in the Secondary Compartmental Examination 2026.

Mark sheets of candidates whose marks were revised after scrutiny are also available.

The documents have been sent to the respective District Education Officer (DEO) offices.

Heads of secondary schools are required to collect the mark sheets of students enrolled in their institutions from the concerned DEO office.

Students who appeared for the Special or Compartmental Examination should contact their respective schools to obtain their mark sheet, provisional certificate and other relevant documents.

Students should contact their schools

The latest arrangement means students are expected to collect their documents through their schools rather than approaching the district education office individually.

School heads have been asked to obtain the documents from the concerned DEO office and subsequently distribute them among eligible students.

Candidates who appeared in the BSEB Secondary Special or Compartmental Examination 2026 should therefore contact their respective school authorities for information on when and where they can collect their documents.

Mark sheets for scrutiny cases

The board has also included candidates whose marks changed after scrutiny in the latest distribution exercise.

Such students should check with their schools regarding the availability of their revised mark sheets. The documents will be distributed through the same school-level process.

Candidates are advised to keep their examination details and other relevant documents ready while collecting their mark sheets and provisional certificates.