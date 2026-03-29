BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 To Be Declared Today At 1:15 PM; Check Official Notification Here 

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board will declare the BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026 today, March 29. According to official information, the matric results will be announced at 1:15 PM. Once released, students who appeared for the exams can check their results online through the official websites. This year, 15,12,687 students took the BSEB Class 10 examinations, which were held across the state from February 17 to February 25, 2026.

The notification states that the Bihar 10th result 2026 will be revealed at a formal press conference at 1:30 PM, after which the link to view the results and download the online marksheets will be activated.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Official Websites To Check

result.biharboardonline.org

matricbiharboard.com

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Other Websites To Check

result.biharboardonline.org

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

secondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: How to Check BSEB 10th Result 2026

Students can follow these simple steps to download their scorecards:

Visit any of the official websites of BSEB

Click on the link for BSEB Class 10 Result 2026

Enter your registration number and roll number

Submit the details

Your BSEB matriculation scorecard will appear on the screen

Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Important Details

The online scorecard will include important details such as the student's name, roll number, subject-specific marks, total marks, and qualifying status. Students are advised to carefully review all of the details mentioned in the results. With the results set to be released soon, students and parents across Bihar are eagerly awaiting the announcement. It is recommended that you keep your login credentials handy to avoid last-minute delays when checking the results online.