BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Declared At matricbiharboard.com; Direct Link Here

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: The Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 has announced the result today at an official press conference by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The scorecards of more than 16 lakh students who took the tests are available. The pass percentage, key performance metrics, and topper list was also made public. Students can use their roll code and roll number to view their results.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Official Websites To Check

result.biharboardonline.org

matricbiharboard.com

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Other Websites To Check

result.biharboardonline.org

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

secondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: How to Check BSEB 10th Result 2026

Step 1: Check out the board's websites at matricbiharboard.com and results.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Go to the link for the BSEB Class 10 Result 2026.

Step 3: Click "Submit" after entering the necessary information, including the Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Roll Number and Roll Code.

Step 4: The scorecard for the results will now show up on the screen.

Step 5: For future use, save and download your Bihar Board Matric Result 2026.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Students can also check the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026 via SMS using their registered mobile number.

To access the result, type: BIHAR10 ROLL-NUMBER

Send the message to 56263

Keep a copy of the BSEB Matric Result 2026 saved for future use

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit the official DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar credentials

Step 3: If new, complete the sign-up process and link your Aadhaar number

Step 4: Go to the ‘Issued Documents’ section

Step 5: Select Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) from the list

Step 6: Click on Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026

Step 7: Enter your roll number or required details

Step 8: Submit the information to view your result

Step 9: Download and save the digital marksheet for future reference

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Award to topper

Bihar Board is expected to reward matric toppers on similar lines as last year

Rank 1: Laptop, ₹1 lakh cash prize, and a Kindle e-reader

Rank 2: Laptop, ₹75,000 cash prize, and a Kindle e-reader

Rank 3: Laptop, ₹50,000 cash prize, and a Kindle e-reader

Rank 4 to 10: Laptop along with ₹10,000 cash prize