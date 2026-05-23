BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2026 Declared At compartment.biharboardonline.org; Direct Link Here

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BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2026: The Bihar Board 10th compartment and special exam results 2026 and the Bihar Board 12th compartment and special exam results 2026 were released today by the Bihar School Examination Board. The state education minister, Mithilesh Tiwari, revealed the BSEB 10th Compartment results 2026 and BSEB 10th Compartment results 2026 at a press conference at 4 PM, according to the board's official announcement.

Students can visit compartment.biharboardonline.org to view their BSEB Matric Supplementary Result 2026 and interbiharboard.com to view their BSEB Intermediate Supplementary Result 2026. Students must utilise their roll number and roll code in order to verify the outcome. To minimise any delays, students are encouraged to have their admit cards ready before viewing the results.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Students can check their Class 10 and 12 compartment results 2026 Bihar Board by following these easy steps:

Step 1: Go to the board's official webpage.

Step 2: Select "Bihar Board 10th compartment result 2026" or "Bihar Board 12th compartment result 2026."

Step 3: After entering your roll code and number, click "Submit."

Step 4: The screen will display your BSEB Matric/Inter supplementary result for 2026.

Step 5: For later use, download and print the outcome.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2026: What's next?

After passing the compartment exams, candidates can formally move on to the next steps in the academic admissions process. Students should keep a close eye on the official BSEB portals for any updates pertaining to admissions. Shortly after the official statewide publishing of exam results, authorities are anticipated to issue further directives. In the meanwhile, officials encouraged candidates to securely store downloaded scorecards until the original records are made available.