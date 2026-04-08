BSEB Begins Class 11 Admissions 2026 Via OFSS Portal At ofssbihar.net; Check Details Here | Website: https://ofssbihar.net/Higher-Education/index.html

BSEB OFSS 11th Admission 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has formally started the Class 11 admission cycle for the 2026–2028 academic year, through its online facilitation system for students (OFSS).

According to the announcement, eligible students will be able to apply for intermediate courses at affiliated schools and colleges in Bihar starting on April 8, 2026.

Candidates can submit their Common Application Form (CAF) on the official OFSS portal, ofssbihar.net, once the application link is activated.

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BSEB OFSS 11th Admission 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed Class 10 (Matric) from BSEB, CBSE, ICSE, or any other recognized board

Admission will be based purely on merit (Class 10 marks)

Merit lists will be released in multiple rounds

Seat allotment will depend on student performance and preferences

BSEB OFSS 11th Admission 2026: Application Fees

Total application fee: ₹350

Application fee: ₹150

Educational institution fee: ₹200

Payment modes available:

Online: Credit card, debit card, net banking

Offline: Cash payment via e-challan

BSEB OFSS 11th Admission 2026: Steps to apply

Applicants can finish their application by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to ofssbihar.net, the official website.

Step 2: Click the "Intermediate (11th) Admission 2026" link.

Step 3: Create login credentials after registering with your basic information.

Step 4: Provide your academic, personal, and contact information on the Common Application Form (CAF).

Step 5: Choose your preferred streams and schools/colleges.

Step 6: If necessary, upload the necessary documents.

Step 7: Use one of the available payment methods to pay the application fee.

Step 8: Fill out the form, then download a copy for your records.

Based on merit in the Class 10 board exams, the centralized admission system is intended to expedite the process for lakhs of students wishing to enroll in the Science, Commerce, Arts, and Agriculture streams.