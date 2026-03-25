BSEB 12th Scrutiny 2026 Application Begins At intermediate.biharboardscrutiny.com; Apply For Answer Sheet Rechecking Till April 2

BSEB 12th Answer Sheet Scrutiny: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released an important notice regarding the Scrutiny of Answer Sheets for the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2026, on its official social media account. The board announced that the students dissatisfied with their marks in one or more subjects can apply for scrutiny (rechecking) of their answer sheets.

Earlier, the Intermediate Annual Exam results were declared on March 23, 2026

The Board further said in the notification that the application window will be opened from March 25, 2026, until April 2, 2026. The Fee per subject will be Rs 120.

If there are any problems with the scrunity, candidates can contact the Help Desk via email at intermediatescrutinyhelpdesk@gmail.com between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Check Direct Link Here

BSEB 12th Answer Sheet Scrutiny: Important Website To Apply

https://intermediate.biharboardscrutiny.com

https://intermediate.biharboardonline.com

BSEB 12th Answer Sheet Scrutiny: Online Application Process

Candidates can check out the following application process:

Step 1: Go to the official website and click "Apply for Scrutiny (Intermediate Annual Examination 2026)."

Step 2: Register by entering your roll code, roll number, and date of birth, as well as creating a password. Keep this password secure for future use.

Step 3: Enter the login information, such as the roll code, roll number, and password.

Step 4: After logging in, the Application Form for Scrutiny will appear, containing your subject-specific information.

Step 5: Mark the checkboxes next to the subjects you want to scrutinize.

Step 6: To proceed with the fee payment, click the Pay button. Payment can be made with a debit card, credit card, or online banking. After making a payment, make sure the amount has been deducted from your bank account within 24 hours.

Candidates should note that If the amount is not successfully credited to the board’s account, the application will be considered incomplete and rejected.

BSEB 12th Answer Sheet Scrutiny: Important Rules

Scrutiny will be conducted as per board rules on the following points:

If marks awarded on inner pages do not appear correctly on the main page, they will be corrected.

Any errors in total marks will be corrected.

If a question or part of a question is left unevaluated, it will be checked, and the marks will be adjusted.

Marks may increase, decrease, or stay the same following the examination.