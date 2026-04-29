BSEAP Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2026 To Be Declared Tomorrow At 11 PM; Lokesh Nara Confirms

BSEAP Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, will be declaring the SSC Public Examinations March 2026 results tomorrow at 11:00 AM. Students who appeared for the Class 10 exams will be able to check their results through multiple official platforms once they are released.

BSEAP Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2026: Official Announcement and Student Message

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh confirmed the date and time of the result declaration and shared an encouraging message for students through social media. He stated, "The results of SSC Public Examinations, March 2026, will be declared on 30th April at 11:00 AM.”

🚨The results of SSC Public Examinations, March 2026, will be declared on 30th April at 11:00 AM.🚨



Students can access their results through:

• SSC Results Portal: https://t.co/jyZPaxqy0B

• Mana Mitra WhatsApp: Send “Hi” to 9552300009

• LEAP Mobile App (for students as well)… — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) April 29, 2026

He also added a motivational note for students: "Headmasters can also download results directly through their respective school logins immediately after the release. My best wishes to all students. For those who achieved their goals today—congratulations. For those who may fall short, remember this is just one milestone, not the destination. Keep believing in yourself and move forward with confidence. Wishing every student a bright future ahead.



BSEAP Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2026: Students can access their results through

• SSC Results Portal: https://results.bse.ap.gov.in

• Mana Mitra WhatsApp: Send “Hi” to 9552300009

• LEAP Mobile App (for students as well)

• DigiLocker (App & Website)

BSEAP Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2026: Official Websites To Check

Students can check their results on the following:

results.bse.ap.gov.in

bse.ap.gov.in

examresults.ap.nic.in

manabadi.co.in

BSEAP Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2026: How to Check AP SSC Result 2026 Via Website

Follow these steps to download your result:

Step 1: Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “AP SSC Results 2026."

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number

Step 4: Fill in the captcha/security code

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Download the provisional marks memo

BSEAP Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2026: How To Check via WhatsApp

Step 1: Use the Andhra Pradesh government's Mana Mitra WhatsApp service.

Step 2: Send "Hello" to 9552300009.

Step 3: Follow the chatbot's instructions.

Step 4: Go to the Education Services section.

Step 5: Enter required information.

Step 6: View your results.

BSEAP Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2026: How To Check via SMS

Step 1: Launch the SMS application on your phone.

Step 2: Add your SSC Roll Number

Step 3: Send it to 55352 or 56300.

Step 4: Upon release, the result will be sent to your phone.