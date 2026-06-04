BSE Telangana SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam 2026 Datesheet Released; Exams From June 5 To 12

BSE Telangana SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam 2026: The schedule for the SSC Telangana Advance Supplementary Test has been made public by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana (BSE Telangana). According to the official announcement, the exam will take place between June 5 and June 12, 2026. Candidates can find the dates on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in. A total of 31,542 applicants will take the test at 93 locations throughout the state.

Direct link to check the exam timetable

BSE Telangana SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam 2026: Important date and time

Exam Start Date: June 5, 2026

Exam End Date: June 12, 2026

Regular Exam Timing: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

First Language (Composite Course) Timing: 9:30 AM to 12:50 PM

Science (Physical Science & Biological Science) Timing: 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM

BSE Telangana SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam 2026: Steps to download the exam schedule

Step 1: Visit the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examination 2026 Time Table link.

Step 3: The exam schedule PDF will open on the screen.

Step 4: Check the dates, subjects, and exam timings carefully.

Step 5: Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

Step 6: Take a printout of the timetable if required.

BSE Telangana SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam 2026: Datesheet

June 5, 2026 (Friday)

First Language – Group A (01T & 02T, 01A & 02A, 01K & 02K, 01U & 02U, 01H & 02H, 01M & 02M)

Time: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

First Language Part-I (Composite Course) – 03T, 03U

Time: 9:30 AM to 12:50 PM

First Language Part-II (Composite Course) – 04S, 05 & 08H

Time: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

June 6, 2026 (Saturday)

Second Language (09H, 09T & 09U)

Time: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

June 7, 2026 (Sunday)

Third Language (English) (13E & 14E)

Time: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

June 8, 2026 (Monday)

Mathematics (15E & 16E, 15T & 16T, 15A & 16A, 15K & 16K, 15U & 16U, 15H & 16H, 15M & 16M)

Time: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

June 9, 2026 (Tuesday)

Science Part-I: Physical Science (19E, 19T, 19A, 19K, 19U, 19H & 19M)

Time: 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM

June 10, 2026 (Wednesday)

Science Part-II: Biological Science (20E, 20T, 20A, 20K, 20U, 20H & 20M)

Time: 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM

June 11, 2026 (Thursday)

Social Studies (21E & 22E, 21T & 22T, 21A & 22A, 21K & 22K, 21U & 22U, 21H & 22H, 21M & 22M)

OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit & Arabic) – 23 & 25

Time: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

June 12, 2026 (Friday)

OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit & Arabic) – 24 & 26

Time: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Candidates can collect their admit cards from the headmasters of their respective schools or download them from the board's official website. The hall tickets are now available on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.